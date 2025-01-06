- Docket Number:
- FDA-2024-D-3334
- Issued by:
-
Guidance Issuing Office
Oncology Center of Excellence
For drugs granted accelerated approval, sponsors have been required to conduct confirmatory studies postapproval to verify and describe the anticipated effect on irreversible morbidity or mortality or other clinical benefit. In the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2023 (CAA), Congress amended section 506(c) of the FD&C Act (21 U.S.C. 356(c)), to provide additional authorities to help ensure timely completion of such trials, including that FDA “may require, as appropriate, a study or studies to be underway prior to approval, or within a specified time period after the date of approval, of the applicable product.” This draft guidance, when finalized, will describe FDA’s interpretation of the term “underway” and policies for implementing this requirement, including factors FDA intends to consider when determining whether a confirmatory trial is underway prior to an accelerated approval action.
Submit Comments
You can submit online or written comments on any guidance at any time (see 21 CFR 10.115(g)(5))
If unable to submit comments online, please mail written comments to:
Dockets Management
Food and Drug Administration
5630 Fishers Lane, Rm 1061
Rockville, MD 20852
All written comments should be identified with this document's docket number: FDA-2024-D-3334.