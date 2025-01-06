NVBDC & USMCRA Celebrate 3 Years of Supporting the Marine Corps Military Community

Keith King, Founder & CEO, National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) Lieutenant Colonel (Ret) Kathryn Poynton, Director, NVBDC MVO Task Force Ken Hopper, CEO, USMCRA

NVBDC and the United States Marine Corps Reserve Association Reaches its Third Year in Continued Support of the Marine Corps Military Community

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United States Marine Corps Reserve Association (USMCRA) is proud partners with the National Veteran Business Development Council’s (NVBDC) Military and Veteran Organization (MVO) Task Force. As a longstanding support organization for Marine Reservists, USMCRA and the MVO Task Force ensure that their members have access to a network of job opportunities, as well as opportunities to start their own businesses.“Our mission states it all, ‘to be the premier support organization for the Marine Corps Reserve, its members, families, and supporters – past, present, and future,’” said Paul K. Hopper, CEO of USMCRA. “This partnership is a natural extension of our mission.”The USMCRA was originally created under the leadership of its first National President, Melvin J. Maas, to advocate for a strong Reserve force before Congress and the Navy and War Departments. Over the years, USMCRA’s focus has expanded, with a priority on the personal and professional growth of individual Marines and their families. Their offerings now include job placement services, professional military education programs, mentorship initiatives, and disaster relief efforts.The association’s commitment to professional development is demonstrated through its industry-leading programs, such as job placement partnerships with organizations like RedHat, BLUU KAZI, and Hire Heroes USA. USMCRA’s Professional Military Education Program has also been a key factor in advancing the careers of Reserve Marines, offering training and awards that enhance their leadership skills and combat readiness.One of USMCRA’s proudest success stories comes from Tim, a Marine Reservist, who faced homelessness in San Francisco. Through USMCRA’s resources, he was able to secure housing, receive medical care, and access job training, which ultimately helped him rebuild his life. Additionally, during the COVID-19 pandemic, USMCRA stepped in to help Reserve Marine families by donating nearly 100 computers to children in need of remote learning tools, ensuring that their education was not disrupted.Through its partnership with NVBDC and the MVO Task Force, USMCRA continues its mission to provide comprehensive support for Marine Reservists and their families. By joining this powerful coalition of veteran-focused organizations, USMCRA strengthens its ability to deliver critical resources, ensuring that Marine Reservists are equipped for success both during and after their service.For more information about the United States Marine Corps Reserve Association, visit usmcra.org.About the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) NVBDC is the leading veteran-owned business certification organization developed by veterans for veterans. It was formed to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for veteran-owned businesses of all sizes and in all industries. NVBDC ensures the existence of valid documentation for veterans’ status, ownership, and operational control, giving customers and clients peace of mind that they are working with a valid veteran-owned business. Additional information can be found at www.nvbdc.org About the NVBDC’s Military & Veteran Organization (MVO) Task ForceNVBDC’s MVO Task Force enables NVBDC to collaborate resources with task force partners to increase awareness and join together to establish a respected position in the industry supporting Veteran Business success. Additional information can be found at www.nvbdctaskforce.org Media Contact:Hannah Waldrep(586) 665-9020hwaldrep@nvbdc.orgMVO Task Force Contact:Kathy Poynton(703) 282-6862kpoynton@nvbdc.org

