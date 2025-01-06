Samant Kumar, Capgemini Portfolio Manager, Discusses AI's Role in Agile and Future-Ready Transformation

Samant Kumar Interview with AI Time Journal

Exploring AI's transformative impact, Samant Kumar shares insights on agile strategies and innovation for building future-ready enterprises.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent interview with AI Time Journal, Samant Kumar, Portfolio Manager at Capgemini, shared his expertise on Agile methodologies and their transformative power in fostering innovation and adaptability across industries. Kumar provided actionable insights from his extensive career, including strategies to overcome resistance to change and integrate AI for optimized project outcomes.

A defining moment in Kumar's career was leading a comprehensive Agile transformation at Capgemini. This initiative not only required a shift in methodology but also demanded a cultural overhaul, demonstrating the significant role of mindset in successful transformations. Kumar emphasized the importance of starting small, utilizing pilot teams to showcase early wins, and reducing resistance to change.

Kumar also highlighted the exciting convergence of Agile and AI, which he described as a “game-changer” for project management. By leveraging AI-driven tools, Kumar and his team at Capgemini have enhanced sprint planning, optimized resource allocation, and identified potential bottlenecks. He shared real-world examples of how AI analytics have provided predictive insights, improving efficiency and delivery times.

As a speaker and mentor, Kumar adapts his approach to diverse audiences, from students exploring Agile principles to industry leaders navigating enterprise-level transformations. He is passionate about shaping the next generation of Agile leaders, sharing his knowledge through events like Agile 2024 and PMI Houston’s 50th conference.

Looking ahead, Kumar envisions a future where Agile practices are increasingly integrated with AI and machine learning, driving innovation across sectors. His ongoing commitment to mentorship thought leadership, and collaboration underscores his role in shaping the evolving landscape of Agile methodologies.

