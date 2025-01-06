MetaEra Unveils Premium “CryptoFi Forum Hong Kong” Brand: The Third Installment Set for April 8 in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To continuously promote dialogue and cooperation in the global crypto finance industry, MetaEra officially launched the high-end conference brand "CryptoFi Forum HongKong" on January 3, 2025. The CryptoFi Forum Hong Kong is committed to building a dialogue and cooperation platform to promote the development of the global crypto finance industry. It invites representatives from government and regulatory authorities, universities, research and consulting institutions, financial institutions and asset management platforms, as well as analysts, influencers, and business leaders active in related fields to discuss cutting-edge directions and applications of crypto finance and Web3 technology, and facilitate the compliance and scale development of the entire industry.

At present, cryptocurrency is driving global financial transformation with disruptive force. Traditional models face challenges and new tracks are constantly being opened up. Hong Kong, with its excellent regulatory framework, complete financial infrastructure and global vision, has become one of the hubs of the global crypto finance market and plays an important role in this revolutionary wave sweeping the world.

In 2025, the cryptocurrency industry will face a clearer regulatory environment in various sovereign countries and regions. Strategic Bitcoin reserves have gradually become a consensus. The stablecoin market has entered a stage of explosive growth and is gradually expanding into the fields of global capital flows and commercial payments. RWA (Real World Assets) will further optimize investment portfolios and asset management methods. More and more traditional financial institutions are accelerating the allocation of crypto assets. The in-depth integration of decentralized finance (DeFi) and traditional finance, as well as the empowerment of AI technology, are also injecting continuous innovative power and solutions into the crypto finance market.

Values

Decoding Cryptocurrency, Reshaping the Future of Finance.

Themes

Best Strategy of Crypto Asset Allocators

Learn portfolio diversification strategies and best practices in the age of crypto assets, with venture capitals, hedge funds, asset management platforms, family offices, quant teams, and market makers, etc.

Bitcoin Treasuries

A viewpoint from BTC holders like publicly traded and private companies, ETFs, and countries, when the Bitcoin Reserve is reaching consensus.

Real-World Assets (RWAs) & Tokenization

Discuss the frontier and most promising use cases for on-chain financial assets, such as currencies, commodities, equities, and bonds.

Payments & Stablecoins

Explore the Stablecoins and the New Payments Landscape

Banking & Custodians

How are traditional financial giants and new challengers making progress to create an efficient system and set up their positions in the crypto world?

Decentralized Finance (DeFi) & AI

Explore innovative applications in DeFi and AI fields.

Blockchain & Infrastructure

Building a scalable, secure and interoperable blockchain ecosystem for crypto world.

The Macro View of Economy and Finance for Digital Assets

Hear from the professors and researchers about how economic drivers, interest rates, and liquidity are impacting the crypto world.

Global Regulatory Frameworks

Discuss the compliance frameworks, and the evolution of global standards that are shaping the global investment landscape.

Who you can expect to meet at CFS

Financial institutions: Banks and custodians, regulated exchanges, brokerages, payment processors, insurance providers, and fintechs

Asset Managers: Venture Capitals, hedge funds, asset management platforms, family offices, quant teams, and market makers

Government and Regulators

Universities, research, and consulting institutions

2023 - 2024 The Crypto Finance Forum: Emerging with Trend, Shining as New Star

On August 25, 2023, MetaEra joined hands with the School of Economics and Business Administration of the University of Hong Kong and the Financial Associated Press to hold the first "CryptoFi Forum Hong Kong" at the University of Hong Kong. The core topic of this forum was "Embarking on Cross-border Dialogue in Web 3.0 and Exploring the Future Potential of the Digital Economy". The event site was bustling with over a thousand guests. Industry pioneers, innovators and leaders from around the world injected macro strategies and in-depth industry considerations into the entire discussion, making this forum not only a cross-border exchange but also of profound practical significance and forward-looking, pushing the discussion on Web 3.0 and cryptocurrency in Hong Kong to a phased climax.

From April 4 to 5, 2024, MetaEra teamed up with Web3Labs and Cronos Trade to hold a two-day second forum at the Hong Kong Cyberport. With a scale of over a thousand people and a venue full of distinguished guests, this Spring Summit also added an online live broadcast session with a total viewing volume of over 500,000. The guests not only listened to the speeches and shares of the representatives from the Kyrgyzstan government and the National Financial Market Supervision Authority but also witnessed the establishment ceremony of the "Asia-Pacific Web 3.0 Legal Think Tank" together. This summit not only further promoted the spread of crypto finance and Web 3.0 culture and concepts at home and abroad, but also provided a valuable communication platform for the application of digital technology in Asia and globally.

April 8, 2025: "CryptoFi Forum Hong Kong" Penning a New Chapter

MetaEra announces that it will hold the third "CryptoFi Forum Hong Kong" at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre on April 8, 2025.

As the mainstream financial market is fully embracing the industry trend of cryptocurrency and the era of technological paradigm shifts such as DeFi and AI presents opportunities, this forum will continue to adhere to the principles of high professionalism, high compliance, and high quality. It will invite important representatives from the global traditional financial industry and the crypto finance field. Combining the current new narratives and opportunities, they will jointly explore the grand blueprint of the future crypto finance world. Whether you are an expert deeply engaged in the industry or a pioneer exploring opportunities, the CryptoFi Forum Hong Kong will provide you with an excellent platform for in-depth dialogue with top global decision-makers and industry pioneers. Let's meet in Hong Kong and jointly embark on a new chapter of crypto finance!

For more event information, please follow MetaEra.

Learn more: https://www.metaera.hk/CryptoFi

Cooperation Email: event@metaera.hk

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9fe4f479-64e2-484c-982e-fc1ff47b8a35

