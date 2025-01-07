Lap of Love Veterinary Hospice Announces Leadership Transition

Dr. Dani McVety Steps Down as CEO; Dr. Mary Gardner Assumes Role of Interim CEO

LUTZ, FL, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lap of Love Veterinary Hospice, the pioneering leader in in-home veterinary hospice and euthanasia, today announced that its visionary founder and CEO, Dr. Dani McVety, will be stepping down from her role. Dr. Mary Gardner, co-founder of Lap of Love, will serve as interim CEO during the transition period.Dr. Dani McVety founded Lap of Love in 2009 with a mission to change the way the world says goodbye to our pets. Under her leadership, Lap of Love has grown to become the largest provider of its kind, offering compassionate, dignified care to pets and their families in their own homes across the nation. Over the past 15 years, Dr. McVety has been instrumental in expanding the services, training, and support systems that have set the industry standard for veterinary hospice care."Stepping down is one of the hardest decisions I've had to make, but I believe it's the right time to let new leadership guide Lap of Love into its next chapter, while I spend more time with my children at home," said Dr. McVety. "I am incredibly proud of what we've achieved together. We've transformed end-of-life care for pets, making it more humane, accessible, and compassionate. I am confident that under Dr. Mary’s leadership, Lap of Love will continue to thrive and innovate in our commitment to pets and their families."Dr. Mary Gardner, who has been a co-founder since 2011, will now steer the company as Interim CEO. Dr. Gardner shares Dr. McVety's vision and has been a key figure in developing the company's educational program, technological systems, and innovative approaches for both pet owners and veterinarians."We are at a pivotal moment," said Dr. Gardner. "As we search for a new CEO, my focus will be on maintaining the culture of compassion, empathy, and excellence that Dr. Dani has instilled in Lap of Love. We will take whatever time necessary to find a leader who not only shares our values but can also drive our mission forward with the same passion and integrity."The search for a permanent CEO will be thorough, with a goal to continue Lap of Love's legacy of compassionate care. The company will leverage its board of directors and industry experts to ensure a seamless transition and the continuation of its high standards of service.Dr. McVety will continue to be involved with Lap of Love in an advisory capacity, contributing her insights and expertise to maintain the organization's direction and ethos.For more information about Lap of Love Veterinary Hospice or to schedule an interview, please visit www.LapofLove.com or contact Hope@LapofLove.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.