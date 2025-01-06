AVALONA, A Musical Legend starring Broadway's Jenna Rubaii, Constantine Maroulis, Maya Days

Jenna Rubaii in AVALONA, A Musical Legend Jenna Rubaii, Constantine Maroulis, Maya Days AVALONA, A Musical Legend

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AVALONA, A Musical Legend, conceived and created by award-winning recording artist, songwriter, producer, and storyteller Dina Fanai will receive a special four-day musical presentation on January 14th-17th at The Sanctuary at St. Paul & St. Andrew (263 West 86th Street). The workshop will be directed by Dodd Loomis, executive produced and with musical direction by Bob Kinkel (co-creator, Trans-Siberian Orchestra), choreography by Natalie Lomonte, and casting by Chloe Lowery.AVALONA, A Musical Legend invites you into an immersive, multi-genre experience of song, storytelling, dance, and 3D digital projections. This original parable for adults blends the poetic mysticism of Rumi with the transformative insights of Campbell’s The Power of Myth.Through a rich tapestry of spiritual philosophy, AVALONA breathes life into archetypes that guide us from darkness to light, fear to freedom. As "The Seeker," you follow Avalona, a woman confronting her inner demons and embarking on a journey of self-discovery. Will she choose to LIVE, to LOVE herself, and to SEE beyond the veil of illusion that has blocked her from her true essence and destiny? As we journey with her, we each have the opportunity to step into our own light, discover our own truth and also make the conscious choice to LIVE…LOVE…SEE…“Music is a sacred expression and powerful force; a gift in which we can heal and connect more deeply within ourselves and each other. May we each experience and remember the truth of who we really are and find magic and peace in connection to earth."Avalona writer/ composer Dina FanaiThe Workshop cast will feature Jenna Rubaii (Broadway: Groundhog Day, Jesus Christ Superstar), Constantine Maroulis (Rock of Ages, Tony award nominee), Maya Days (Broadway: RENT, Aida), Madeline Serrano (Regional: Evita) and Dina Fanai (Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Foreigner) with ensemble members Lavy Cavaliere, Morgan Andrews, Alyssa Rose Bulin, Jamal Shuriah, Jordann Stoute, Kaori Hiwasa, and Cooper Stanton Kalie Kaimann, JaQuita May, Dan Domenech, Sofia Gaglia , and Danielle Bowen will perform as understudies.Pre-recorded tracks are produced by Dina Fanai & Bob Kinkel and will be accompanied by live musicians, including Dave Eggar (Cello) and Chuck Palmer (Percussion).Tickets start at $35 and are available via EventBriteThe Sanctuary at St. Paul & St. Andrew is located at 263 West 86th StreetPerformances are:Tuesday, January 14 at 7:30 pmWednesday, January 15 at 7:30 pmThursday, January 16 at 7:30 pmFriday, January 17 at 7:30 pmTo find out more about AVALONA, please visit www.AvalonaImmersive.com ABOUT THE CREATIVE TEAMDINA FANAI (Conceived by/ Director/Writer/Composer) is an award-winning recording artist, songwriter, producer, and storyteller with a career spanning an impressive array of artistic achievements and philanthropy. She has performed with, produced, arranged and written for globally renowned artists, including Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Foreigner, Jackie Evancho, Sébastien Izambard (Il Divo), Il Volo, Tina Turner’s “BEYOND” Project, and Rocktopia on Broadway. Recognized for her contributions to music and the arts, Dina has received grants and awards from the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the National Endowment for the Arts. Her passion extends beyond the stage through her companies, One Vision Music and Power of Music Global, where she produces concerts and recordings to champion causes such as mental health awareness, disability advocacy, and women’s empowerment. Dina has also led tours and educational programs across the U.S. and Southeast Asia, continuing to inspire through the transformative power of music. @avalonamusicBOB KINKEL (Executive Producer/Music Supervisor) is a music producer and composer best known for his role as a co-creator/co-producer/co-composer and musical director of Trans-Siberian Orchestra. He co-wrote TSO’s 2 hit multi-platinum selling songs “Christmas Eve (Sarajevo 12/24)", and “Wizards in Winter” resulting in sales close to ten million. In the past 30 years, Bob has worked with artists such as Five for Fighting, The Who, Aerosmith and Genesis. He was educated at Columbia University & Hamilton College, and has received honors and awards from Williamsville Education Foundation and Buffalo Music Hall of Fame. @kinkelbobDODD LOOMIS (Director) is a playwright, director and producer whose work has toured to over 35 countries, across 5 continents. Dodd has produced and directed shows that have sold out such venues as The Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, The National Theatre of France, The Sydney Opera House and The Delacourt Theatre in Central Park. “Luck” a piece of Documentary Theatre Dodd wrote, toured the world for 5 years. Dodd was also the Resident Director of Disney’s The Lion King for 4 years, opening that show in 47 cities across Canada, Mexico and The United States, including the 1st National Tour, the 3rd National Tour, Broadway and El Rey Lion the Spanish language version in Mexico City. Dodd was also the Assistant Director of the largest show in Broadway history, Spiderman: Turn Off the Dark, Directed by Julie Taymor and music by Bono and The Edge. @doddloomisNATALIE LOMONTE (Choreographer) is a choreographer, director, performer, and teacher of dance and meditation in NYC. She’s extensively toured with Momix, Pilobolus, Chase Brock Experience and Parsons Dance, has performed on television internationally and danced with Liza Minnelli in Sex and The City 2. On Broadway, she was the dance supervisor and original cast member of Spiderman: Turn Off the Dark. Natalie is movement director for One Year Lease Theater Company and is on faculty for Marymount Manhattan College’s Musical Theatre Department where she also serves as Vice President of the Dance Department Advisory Board. Her work spans many genres. Choreography includes 44th National Day Abu Dhabi (live broadcast stadium show), New York Spectacular starring the Radio City Rockettes (assisted Mia Michaels), Alter Ego (San Francisco Dance Film Festival Award), and PEMDAS (Edinburgh Stage Award), to name a few. Currently, she is the Associate Artistic Director of Parsons Dance. @natalie.lomonte

