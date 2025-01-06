LPL Financial Welcomes Advisor John Somerville to Linsco Channel

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that financial advisor John Somerville has joined LPL’s employee advisor channel, Linsco by LPL Financial, to launch Somerville Wealth Management. He reported serving approximately $280 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets* and joins LPL from D.A. Davidson & Co. He will operate from a new Linsco office in Santa Barbara, Calif.

With more than 40 years of experience in the financial services industry, Somerville has built a relationship-focused business that serves a range of clients, including business owners, professionals and high-net-worth families. He takes a comprehensive approach to financial planning, helping clients to create customized strategies based off their unique needs and aspirations.

“Building relationships has always been my passion, and I make a point to truly listen to clients as they discuss their financial dreams, concerns and goals,” said Somerville, who is supported by registered Client Service Associate Debora McKenzie-Jakushak. “By getting to know clients on a personal level, I’m able to develop personalized plans to maximize their goals and help ensure a meaningful financial legacy.”

Seeking a new wealth management firm, Somerville turned to Linsco by LPL for its innovative technology and enhanced service experiences. Linsco serves financial advisors seeking the core tenets of independence, including owning their client relationships and having flexibility to run their practice, their way. With Linsco, advisors have access to LPL’s integrated wealth management platform and robust business resources, along with the additional benefits of having support from an experienced branch management team, dedicated marketing consultant and other resources that allow advisors to focus on their clients.

“I was looking for a firm that would provide my clients with the best opportunities moving forward,” Somerville said. “I’m impressed by LPL’s optionality and structure, along with its industry-leading tools and capabilities that will create better user experiences for my clients, with single sign-on and easy access to their account information. I’m confident that I’ve found a home where I can continue to grow my practice and provide clients with the highest level of service.”

Scott Posner, LPL Executive Vice President, Business Development, said, “We extend a warm welcome to John as he joins LPL and establishes Somerville Wealth Management. Linsco was created to help advisors such as John own and manage a thriving practice, while enjoying comprehensive operational support and the benefits of being an employee of LPL. We look forward to supporting Somerville Wealth Management for years to come.”

Related

Advisors, learn how LPL Financial can help take your business to the next level.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) is among the fastest growing wealth management firms in the U.S. As a leader in the financial advisor-mediated marketplace, LPL supports more than 28,000 financial advisors and the wealth management practices of 1,200 financial institutions, servicing and custodying approximately $1.8 trillion in brokerage and advisory assets on behalf of 6 million Americans. The firm provides a wide range of advisor affiliation models, investment solutions, fintech tools and practice management services, ensuring that advisors and institutions have the flexibility to choose the business model, services, and technology resources they need to run thriving businesses. For further information about LPL, please visit www.lpl.com.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial (LPL), a registered investment advisor and broker dealer, member FINRA/SIPC. LPL Financial and its affiliated companies provide financial services only from the United States.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

*Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from mid-year 2024

Media Contact:

Media.relations@LPLFinancial.com

(704) 996-1840

Tracking #672885

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.