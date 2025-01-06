Alpha Modus Secures 9th AI Patent, Strengthening Leadership in Retail Innovation

CORNELIUS, N.C., Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMOD) (“Alpha Modus” or the “Company”), announces a major milestone with the issuance of its 9th patent, further solidifying its position at the forefront of artificial intelligence solutions. On December 24, 2024, the United States Patent and Trademark Office issued Alpha Modus, Corp., the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, its latest patent, United States Patent Number 12,175,484, titled “Methods for Personalized Marketing and Advertising.”

The patent outlines groundbreaking techniques that leverage artificial intelligence to deliver real-time, tailored marketing and advertising experiences at the point of decision-making. This innovative approach addresses the growing demand for personalized consumer engagement, a critical factor in the $20 billion global AI-driven retail market, projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25% over the next five years, according to a report by Fortune Business Insights.

"We are thrilled to announce the issuance of our latest patent, which underscores Alpha Modus's unwavering commitment to innovation in artificial intelligence," said William Alessi, CEO of Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. "This milestone not only enhances our growing intellectual property portfolio but also reinforces our dedication to revolutionizing the in-store digital experience for consumers. We look forward to leveraging this breakthrough to create even greater value for our shareholders as well as our partners and customers in the retail space."

About Alpha Modus

Alpha Modus engages in creating, developing and licensing data-driven technologies to enhance consumers’ in-store experience at the point of decision. Alpha Modus’s patent portfolio positions the Company as a leader in the evolving landscape of AI retail technology. With the ability to transform how consumers interact with brands at the point of sale, Alpha Modus is strategically positioned to capitalize on the increasing demand for AI-driven solutions that deliver measurable ROI for retailers and brands.

