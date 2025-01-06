ControlUp Names Beau Dolinsky, Vice President of Customer Experience

Accomplished Leader and Strategic Software Executive Joins from Zoom to Spearhead Customer Experience Initiatives

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ControlUp , at the forefront of Digital Employee Experience (DEX) management, today announced that Beau Dolinsky has been appointed as the company’s Vice President of Customer Experience. Bringing a rich history of strategic leadership from companies including Zoom and Citrix, Dolinsky is well-versed in developing and leading high-performing teams that deliver innovative solutions to enhance customer satisfaction and drive revenue.

“Beau’s extensive background in professional services and customer success is perfectly aligned with our strategic direction to focus on how customers may fully realize the value of their DEX investments,” said Tom Holland, Chief Revenue Officer, ControlUp. “He is a proven innovator in driving significant business growth by architecting customer success management practices that activate customer retention and loyalty. His experience will bring valuable depth to our leadership team as we further our aggressive expansion plans.”

Over his career, Dolinsky’s expertise in partner-led delivery models and customer success initiatives has consistently resulted in increased efficiency and substantial revenue growth. He joins ControlUp from Zoom where he was instrumental in launching new professional services and customer success strategies that profoundly impacted the company’s market presence. Prior to his position at Zoom, Dolinsky worked at Citrix for more than a decade, most recently serving as Global Head of Customer Experienced Partnerships where he successfully managed the growth and maturity of the company’s Partner Customer Success Management program. A graduate of Florida State University, Dolinsky holds dozens of technical licenses and certifications validating his expertise in end user computing technologies from Citrix, Microsoft, IGEL and more.

“I am thrilled to be joining the ControlUp team at this exciting juncture where the importance of DEX technology is delivering game-changing effects for digital businesses everywhere,” said Dolinsky. “The opportunity to further enhance how businesses manage and optimize their employee experiences with increased automation is immense and I look forward to contributing to ControlUp’s rapid growth as the industry’s most innovative DEX visionary.”

Dolinsky joins ControlUp effective today and reports directly to Holland.

About ControlUp

ControlUp reimagines Digital Employee Experience (DEX) management with true real-time visibility, enabling 20X faster issue resolution on any desktop, any application, anywhere. We empower IT to focus on elevation, not escalation, by equipping them with actionable, AI-driven insights and proactive remediation tools to drive productivity for IT teams and employees. Nearly 2,000 customers across the globe trust ControlUp, including more than one-third of the Fortune 100. Learn more at https://www.controlup.com

