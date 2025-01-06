Model N Appoints New Chief Executive Officer, Bret Connor

Connor’s expertise in healthcare and technology will guide Model N’s next phase of growth

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Model N, the leader in revenue optimization and compliance for life sciences and high-tech companies, has appointed Bret Connor as Chief Executive Officer.

Most recently, Connor was the Chief Operating Officer at athenahealth. He helped the company transition to private ownership and refocus on client satisfaction and operational excellence, while launching a transformation of its revenue cycle management solutions. Under his leadership, the company achieved the highest Net Promoter Scores and client retention rates in its history and was recapitalized for $17 billion in 2022.

Previously, Connor was an executive at VMware where he led their Professional Services business in the Americas. Earlier in his career, he was a management consultant at McKinsey & Company specializing in high-tech business transformations.

“Model N has been a trusted technology leader for 25 years, delivering revenue optimization and ensuring compliance for the world’s most innovative companies,” said Bret Connor. “Looking ahead, I am committed to deepening our customer partnerships, enhancing the value we deliver through innovation, and further solidifying our leadership position in the market.”

In 2024, Model N’s platform managed over $1 trillion in revenue and processed more than $193 billion in chargebacks and rebates combined, underscoring the scale of the company’s platform in supporting the revenue optimization and compliance needs of the world’s largest and most innovative companies in life sciences and high-tech. Connor’s deep experience in driving customer success across healthcare and technology will position Model N to capitalize on the company’s next phase of growth.

About Model N

Model N is the leader in revenue optimization and compliance for pharmaceutical, medtech and high-tech innovators. For 25 years, our intelligent platform has powered digital transformation for pharmaceutical, medtech, and high-tech companies with integrated technology, data, analytics, and expert services that deliver deep insight and control. Our integrated cloud solution is proven to automate pricing, incentive and contract decisions to scale business profitably and grow revenue. Model N is trusted across more than 120 countries by the world’s leading companies, including Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Stryker, Seagate Technology, Broadcom, and Microchip Technology. For more information, visit www.modeln.com.

