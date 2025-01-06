CleanCore Solutions, Inc. (ZONE) Appoints Travis Buchanan as President

Omaha, NE, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CleanCore Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: ZONE) (“CleanCore” or the “Company”), developer of patented technology that works as a safe and low-cost replacement for traditional cleaning chemicals, today announced the appointment of Travis Buchanan as President of the Company.

Travis Buchanan is an experienced executive with a strong background in acquisitions, scaling businesses, technology design and deployment, and manufacturing operations. Throughout his career, he has worked with diverse organizations, including startups, small businesses, and publicly traded companies, focusing on aligning strategy, technology, and operational processes to support growth. Most recently, Mr. Buchanan served as Chief Operating Officer at Poplar Homes, where he established its M&A function, expanded the portfolio over 10x, and secured $53 million in Series B financing. He also oversaw leasing, maintenance, acquisitions, and customer service teams. Prior to that, he served as Senior Vice President of Business Initiatives at American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH). Within this position, he led strategic initiatives, automated HOA processes, revamped leasing systems, and scaled a nationwide maintenance team in 18 months. Mr. Buchanan's entrepreneurial ventures include co-founding a custom apparel company and advising ScanCafe, a media digitization firm. He has also provided turnaround consulting for manufacturing and consumer brands, optimizing production and financial systems. Earlier in his career, he worked in commercial real estate lending and as a Financial Consultant at RBC Wealth Management, earning his Certified Financial Planner™ designation. He holds a bachelor's degree from California State University.

“We are excited to welcome Travis to CleanCore’s leadership team,” said Clayton Adams, CEO of CleanCore Solutions. “Our vision for CleanCore is to redefine industry standards while achieving sustainable, scalable growth. Travis's proven track record of scaling businesses, optimizing operations, and driving strategic initiatives aligns perfectly with our goals. His expertise in navigating complex challenges and delivering measurable results will be instrumental as we continue to expand and innovate. With Travis on board, I am confident he will make a meaningful impact on CleanCore's growth and development in the years ahead.”

“We believe the market opportunity for CleanCore’s technologies is extraordinary, and the truly differentiated nature of the product positions the Company at the forefront of the industry. I am excited to join at such a pivotal time and leverage my experience and network to work to accelerate growth, open new opportunities and drive measurable success. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team to realize the full potential of this innovative business,” said Travis Buchanan.



About CleanCore Solutions

CleanCore Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: ZONE) is dedicated to revolutionizing cleaning and disinfection practices by harnessing the power of its patented aqueous ozone technology. The Company’s mission is to empower its customers with cost-effective, sustainable solutions that surpass traditional cleaning methods. Through innovation and commitment to excellence, CleanCore strives to create a healthier, greener future for generations to come. For more information, please visit https://www.cleancoresol.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains information about our views of future expectations, plans, and prospects with respect to CleanCore’s business, financial condition, and results of operations that constitute or may constitute forward-looking statements. Any and all forward-looking statements are based on the management’s beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of CleanCore’s future economic performance, taking into account the information currently available to it. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Although CleanCore believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. CleanCore does not undertake any duty to update any statements contained herein (including any forward-looking statements), except as required by law. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks, and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to us, that may cause CleanCore’s actual results, performance or financial condition to be materially different from the expectations of future results, performance or financial position. Actual results may differ materially from the expectations discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include general industry considerations, regulatory changes, changes in local or national economic conditions and other risks set forth in “Risk Factors” included in our filings with the SEC.

