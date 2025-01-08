Thermahood Airtight Downlight Covers Now Available At Travis Perkins

Innovative Thermahood Airtight Downlight Covers available at Travis Perkins

UNITED KINGDOM, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thermahood Ltd, a leading UK manufacturer of downlight protection and airtightness solutions, has announced that its innovative products are now available through Travis Perkins, the UK’s largest builders’ merchant. This collaboration offers builders, contractors, and homeowners easy access to Thermahood’s industry-leading solutions, www.travisperkins.co.uk.

A Game-Changer for Sustainable Building Practices

As the construction industry continues to prioritize energy efficiency and sustainable practices, products like Thermahood Airtight Downlight Covers are proving essential. Designed to integrate seamlessly with a variety of building materials, including loft insulation, airtightness membranes, specialist tapes, adhesives, and downlights, these covers provide a comprehensive solution for improving energy performance in buildings.

Key Benefits of Thermahood Airtight Downlight Covers

Energy Efficiency: Thermahood covers improve the thermal barrier around recessed downlights, reducing heat loss and enhancing overall building efficiency. By minimizing energy waste, users can enjoy lower energy bills and contribute to a reduced carbon footprint.

Moisture Protection: In addition to thermal benefits, Thermahood covers act as a barrier to moisture. This feature is crucial in preventing condensation and related issues like mould growth, which can be particularly problematic in attics and ceiling spaces.

Improved Wellbeing: By supporting airtight construction, Thermahood products promote healthier indoor environments. Improved air quality and a stable indoor climate contribute to the wellbeing of occupants while enhancing building performance.

Driving the Carbon Reduction Agenda: The availability of Thermahood products at Travis Perkins aligns with the shared mission of both companies to advance sustainable building practices. With a focus on energy efficiency, carbon reduction, and occupant wellbeing, this partnership brings accessible, UK-manufactured solutions to a growing market of environmentally conscious builders and property owners.

Convenience and Accessibility: Thermahood products are now widely accessible to customers across the UK. Whether you’re a contractor working on a large-scale project or a homeowner embarking on energy-efficient upgrades, Thermahood Airtight Downlight Covers are available from your nearest Travis Perkins branch or explore the range online.

