Charles Cynamon Named President of Telesat Government Solutions

OTTAWA, Ontario and ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telesat (NASDAQ and TSX: TSAT), one of the world’s largest and most innovative satellite operators, today announced the appointment of Charles “Chuck” Cynamon as its new President of Telesat Government Solutions, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Telesat that provides resilient and secure satellite solutions to the U.S. Government civil, military and intelligence sectors.

Mr. Cynamon brings deep knowledge, expertise and leadership acumen from over 24 years of service in the U.S. Air Force and a subsequent decade working with leading space and satellite enterprises. Most recently he was Senior Vice President at LinQuest Corporation, where he led the company’s largest division and the development of Allied Space partnerships that serve the National Security Space community and U.S. Government agencies.

Previously he served as Vice President, Business Development and Strategy for MacDonald Dettwiler & Associates Information Systems, leading the company’s growth in the emerging space market; and earlier as Senior Director for Hughes Network Systems’ Defense & Intelligence Systems Division.

“Throughout his distinguished career, Chuck has been a trusted advisor to senior military leaders on cutting-edge technologies that advance important U.S. security interests and counter emerging threats,” stated Dan Goldberg, President and CEO of Telesat. “With his proven track record of building highly effective teams, forging strategic partnerships and capturing new business, he is the right leader to accelerate awareness and integration of Telesat Lightspeed capabilities with U.S. government customers.”

Cynamon noted that “The advanced security features, performance and network resiliency of the Telesat Lightspeed network provide a compelling value proposition for defense missions. I’m honored and excited to lead Telesat Government Solutions as we bring the latest-generation of commercial LEO capabilities to the U.S. military, intelligence and civil sectors.”

Designed from inception to achieve a high cybersecurity rating under the U.S. Space Force IA-Pre Program, the interoperable, optically-linked Telesat Lightspeed constellation is a self-healing, space relay network that provides resilient, assured connectivity anywhere in the world. With Telesat Lightspeed, government customers achieve unprecedented flexibility and control of service delivery to each command, with advanced capabilities typical of exquisite government-built systems to underpin Allied-by-Design solutions.

About Telesat Government Solutions

Telesat U.S. Services, LLC (dba Telesat Government Solutions) is a wholly-owned, U.S.-incorporated subsidiary of leading satellite operator Telesat. Telesat Government Solutions provides reliable and secure global communications networks that the U.S. Government and allies require and the information superiority and mission assurance they demand. Telesat Government Solutions offers resilient infrastructure and real-time operations management, leveraging the most cutting-edge satellite technologies.

About Telesat

Backed by a legacy of engineering excellence, reliability and industry-leading customer service, Telesat (NASDAQ and TSX: TSAT) is one of the largest and most innovative global satellite operators. Telesat works collaboratively with its customers to deliver critical connectivity solutions that tackle the world’s most complex communications challenges, providing powerful advantages that improve their operations and drive profitable growth.

Continuously innovating to meet the connectivity demands of the future, Telesat Lightspeed, the company’s state-of-the-art Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite network, has been optimized to meet the rigorous requirements of telecom, government, maritime and aeronautical customers. Telesat Lightspeed will redefine global satellite connectivity with ubiquitous, affordable, high-capacity, secure and resilient links with fibre-like speeds. For updates on Telesat, follow us on LinkedIn, X, or visit www.telesat.com.

Media Contact:

W2 Communications for Telesat

telesat@w2comm.com

Forward-Looking Statements Safe Harbor

This news release contains statements that are not based on historical fact and are “forward-looking statements’’ within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Canadian securities laws. When used herein, statements which are not historical in nature, or which contain the words “will,” or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements made in this press release are made only as of the date set forth at the beginning of this release. Telesat Corporation undertakes no obligation to update the information made in this release in the event facts or circumstances subsequently change after the date of this press release.

These forward-looking statements are based on Telesat Corporation’s current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond Telesat Corporation’s control, are difficult to predict, and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. There are numerous risks and uncertainties associated with Telesat’s business and the Telesat Lightspeed constellation. Known risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: inflation and rising interest rates; Telesat’s ability to meet the funding conditions of its funding agreements with the Government of Canada and Government of Quebec; technological hurdles, including our and our contractors’ development and deployment of the new technologies required to complete the constellation in time to meet our schedule, or at all; the availability of services and components from our and our contractors’ supply chains; competition; risks associated with domestic and foreign government regulation, including access to sufficient orbital spectrum to be able to deliver services effectively and access to sufficient geographic markets in which to sell those services; Telesat’s ability to develop significant commercial and operational capabilities; risks associated with operating satellites and providing satellite services, including satellite construction or launch delays, launch failures, in-orbit failures or impaired satellite performance; and volatility in exchange rates. The foregoing list of important factors is not exhaustive. Investors should review the other risk factors discussed in Telesat Corporation’s annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, that was filed on March 28, 2024, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and the Canadian securities regulatory authorities at the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”), and may be accessed on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov/ and SEDAR’s website at https://www.sedarplus.ca/ as well as our subsequent reports on Form 6-K filed with the SEC and also available on SEDAR.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.