Hausfeld announces nine senior promotions globally

WASHINGTON and LONDON and BERLIN, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hausfeld is pleased to announce that 5 attorneys have been promoted to Partner and 4 attorneys have been promoted to Counsel across the United States and Europe for 2025.

Partner promotions

Samantha Derksen, Jane Shin, Mary Sameera Van Houten Harper, Renner K. Walker, and Amandine Gueret have been invited to join the partnership.

In Washington, D.C., Samantha Derksen focuses on complex litigation, advocating for individuals, businesses, government entities, and groups seeking justice. Her practice spans antitrust, financial, and environmental matters, including climate change litigation. Samantha also spent several years practicing in Hausfeld’s London office and brings extensive litigation experience across the U.S., England & Wales, the Netherlands, and international courts.

In Washington, D.C., Jane Shin primarily focuses on antitrust litigation, with a depth of experience in other areas of complex litigation, including commercial disputes, patent litigation, financial matters, and consumer protection. She has broad experience in courts, arbitration, and investigations, representing clients in industries such as financial services, manufacturing, and government. Jane’s expertise includes trial counsel roles, managing electronic discovery, and negotiating settlements, delivering successful outcomes for companies, federal agencies, patent holders, and employees.

In Washington, D.C., Mary Sameera Van Houten Harper focuses on complex litigation, specializing within the human rights, antitrust, and consumer protection fields. She has litigated numerous class action cases in state and federal courts nationwide, from claim development to settlement. Committed to advancing social good, Mary represents individuals, consumers, and state attorneys general in groundbreaking cases challenging corporate wrongdoing.

In New York, Renner K. Walker focuses on complex cases in natural resources and environmental litigation, antitrust, cybersecurity, and commercial disputes. Renner represents clients seeking justice in federal, state, and administrative courts nationwide, including farmers, whistleblowers, workers, state governments and one of the largest U.S. water authorities. Renner’s experience in class actions and complex litigation ranges from case investigation through fact and expert.

As a dual English/French qualified lawyer, Amandine Gueret advises European clients from different sectors on international competition disputes and has extensive experience litigating individual and collective competition claims in the Competition Appeal Tribunal in London, as well as assisting clients in successfully navigating litigation across several jurisdictions across Europe. She has been instrumental in the Truck Cartel litigation alongside working for a number of auto clients and current claims in relation to the Power Cables Cartel.

Counsel promotions

In New York, Kartik Sameer Madiraju works on antitrust, environmental, and consumer protection matters, with additional experience in mass torts, products liability, and shareholder derivative litigation. Previously, Kartik was an Associate at a nonprofit public interest environmental law organization, focusing on administrative advocacy and litigation under the Toxic Substances Control Act. Kartik also represented individuals and classes harmed by pesticides, electronic cigarettes, and contaminated generic pharmaceuticals.

In Düsseldorf, Otis Gröne specializes in EU and German antitrust litigation and complex mass claim proceedings. Otis has extensive experience in representing claimants in major national and international proceedings. In particular, he advises claimants in cartel damages actions, including proceedings relating to the Truck Cartel, and in abuse of dominance cases. Otis also represents clients in model proceedings against the Federal Republic of Germany, enforcing reimbursement claims due to unlawfully levied truck tolls for over 15,000 transport and logistics companies.

In London, Charles Laporte-Bisquit has played a key role in the legal team representing car manufacturers in price-fixing and bid-rigging cartel cases in the automotive industry, most notably in the recent trial of PSA Automobiles SA & Ors v Autoliv AB & Ors. He has also been involved in some of the most well-known competition damages actions in recent years, including the Air Cargo cartel claims against British Airways in the High Court and the Trains opt-out collective claim in the Competition Appeal Tribunal.

Based in Berlin, Dr. Christopher Unseld has acquired broad experience in competition and antitrust litigation, as well as commercial disputes. He has a proven track record of managing complex, large-scale mass litigation and is a recognized voice in the debate on collective redress in Germany. Christopher is particularly dedicated to promoting access to justice for small and medium-sized enterprises, not only in mass tort cases but also in the digital sector, where he has significant experience litigating against major tech companies. Beyond his legal practice, Christopher trains young professionals and contributes to the field through publications on competition law, access to justice, and collective actions.

Other promotions

We are also pleased to announce a further 1 Senior Associate, 2 Senior Staff Attorney, 1 Senior Paralegal, and 1 global operations team promotions.

Commenting on the promotions, Global Co-Chair Brian Ratner said:

“Our people are at the heart of Hausfeld’s success, and we take pride in fostering the growth of future leaders. We are thrilled to congratulate our new partners – Mary, Renner, Samantha, Jane, and Amandine – on this well-earned achievement, which reflects their dedication, hard work, and commitment to excellence. We also celebrate all those stepping into new roles within our 2025 class of promotions across our jurisdictions. This talented group embodies the values and vision that drive our firm forward and help us deliver outstanding results for our clients and the groups and classes we represent.”

Global Co-Chair Anthony Maton added:

“These promotions showcase the exceptional talent and global expertise that make Hausfeld unique. We are excited to welcome our new partners, whose diverse skills and perspectives will play a vital role in shaping the firm’s future. Their commitment and leadership strengthen our ability to navigate the complex challenges our clients face around the world, driving innovation and success across our practices.”

Editors Notes

Contact:

Hausfeld

Lisa Sharrow

202-953-8177

lsharrow@hausfeld.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.