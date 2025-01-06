Ilham Aliyev met with families of crew members killed in plane crash and surviving flight attendants

AZERBAIJAN, January 6 - On January 6, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, met with the families of crew members who tragically lost their lives and the surviving flight attendants from the crash of an Embraer 190 passenger plane operated by Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC on the Baku-Grozny route.

Addressing the meeting, President Ilham Aliyev said:

On December 25, an AZAL passenger plane on the Baku-Grozny route lost control, sustained significant damage, and became nearly uncontrollable due to an external impact near the city of Grozny. Thanks to the professionalism, heroism, and dedication of the pilots, the aircraft managed to make an emergency landing near the city of Aktau.

The efforts of the pilots and crew members have been highly commended by the Azerbaijani state. By my order, following the farewell ceremony for the crew, three crew members - two pilots and one flight attendant - were posthumously awarded the title of National Hero, while two flight attendants were honored with the Order of Rashadat (Valor) of the 1st Category.

Had the pilots not demonstrated such exceptional professionalism and bravery, there would have been no survivors from this tragic incident.

As you are aware, a State Commission has been established and is actively working on the matter. Additionally, under my instructions, the Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan has launched a criminal investigation. The preliminary findings of the investigation further support the theory I previously mentioned.

We received initial information regarding this on December 29, and during an interview with Azerbaijan State Television following the farewell ceremony, I shared both my personal views and the preliminary findings of the investigation with the Azerbaijani people. I assured the public that they would be regularly informed about the progress of the investigation.

Working groups from the Prosecutor's Office were dispatched to both Grozny and Aktau, where they conducted operational investigations. As I mentioned earlier, there is preliminary information available. Naturally, we will provide the Azerbaijani public with comprehensive details once the investigation is fully completed.

However, I would like to highlight a key point I mentioned on December 29. In Grozny, the "Kovyor operation" - an operation to close the airspace - was initiated after the plane was fired upon from the ground. This clearly indicates the presence of serious criminal issues.

Typically, when there is any threat to a country’s airspace, it is immediately closed to ensure safety. This is a standard practice in all countries, though it may go by different names. In Russia, it is referred to as the "Kovyor operation." If Russian airspace was under threat, the captain of the plane should have been promptly informed. The airspace should have been closed immediately, and the plane should have been instructed to turn back.

I should also mention that approximately 10 days prior to the accident, a similar incident occurred near the city of Grozny, when an AZAL plane was turned back midway. Why was this information not communicated to the crew this time? Naturally, the investigation will uncover the answer.

Once again, I want to emphasize that the information we have is based on the truth. The cover-up of this incident by Russian state agencies and their focus on absurd theories evoke surprise, regret, and rightful indignation. Innocent lives were lost.

I repeat, it is thanks to the heroism of the pilots and crew members that approximately 30 people survived this tragic accident, though several sustained serious injuries. I should also highlight that the majority of those killed in the accident were Azerbaijani citizens. Tragically, citizens of Russia and Kazakhstan also lost their lives, while citizens of Kyrgyzstan were among the injured.

During the farewell ceremony, I spoke about the heroism of the crew members. I want to reiterate that their actions represent a truly remarkable sacrifice. I mentioned that the pilots, most likely, understood they would not survive the accident. They were highly experienced professionals, and it was solely thanks to their skill and dedication that they managed to bring the out-of-control plane down, even though it required an emergency landing. Against all odds, they succeeded in landing the plane.

The other members of the crew — the flight attendants — also displayed exceptional composure. They showed incredible courage in maintaining order and preventing chaos aboard the aircraft. They, too, likely realized the gravity of the situation and understood the slim chances of a safe outcome. Yet, despite this, they conducted themselves with restraint, courage, and professionalism.

This is especially noteworthy given that two of the flight attendants were women. Their actions under such extreme circumstances further highlight their exceptional character and dedication to duty.

The process of decoding the black boxes has commenced. At our insistence, this process is being conducted in Brazil, as I stated during my television interview on 29 December. Despite numerous proposals and pressures, we firmly opposed the Interstate Aviation Committee handling the black boxes. Our objection stemmed from concerns over the potential lack of objectivity and the possibility of a conflict of interest.

As a result, the analysis is now underway in Brazil, with the participation of representatives from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Russia. We expect that information regarding the findings will be disclosed soon. We are confident that all unresolved questions will eventually be clarified.

What is already evident is that the plane was rendered uncontrollable by electronic warfare equipment. Additionally, it is clear that the aircraft sustained damage from ground fire. However, one question remains unanswered: Why was the plane directed to Aktau?

We currently lack information on whether this decision was made by local air traffic control or if the pilots themselves, realizing that electronic warfare equipment would prevent a landing in Russian airspace, made this decision independently. These details, along with others, will be revealed once the black boxes have been fully analyzed.

In light of the exceptional actions of the crew members, I would like to reiterate that the Azerbaijani state has awarded them high honors. Their professionalism and heroism will be remembered and appreciated.

I would like to once again express my deepest condolences to the families of the crew members and all those who tragically lost their lives in the plane crash. It is thanks to the professionalism, fearlessness, and heroism of the crew that approximately 30 people were saved.

You may also have noticed the way this tragic event has been covered by the world media. Nearly all experts have highlighted the professionalism and bravery of the pilots, as well as the exceptional qualities of the entire crew. Successfully making an emergency landing and reaching the shore in a plane that was practically uncontrollable due to external impact in Russian airspace required both extraordinary skill and immense courage.

Despite the dire situation, there was no panic onboard, even though, as I mentioned earlier, the crew members likely understood that their chances of survival were slim. The pilots must have known that this was likely their final flight, yet they remained resolute and did everything in their power to save the lives of those onboard.

This is the very definition of heroism. If there are any universal criteria for heroism and self-sacrifice, they are exemplified by the actions of these pilots.

The Azerbaijani state has always deeply valued the actions and heroism of its sons and daughters. This time, too, the heroism of the crew was recognized. Three of the crew members were posthumously awarded the high title of National Hero, while the two surviving crew members were honored with high state distinctions.

While this may offer only a small consolation to the families who lost their loved ones, it also reflects the Azerbaijani state's deep respect for its citizens. Every life lost is precious, not only to their families but also to the entire Azerbaijani nation. The timely response and principled actions we took in this tragic situation demonstrate that the life of every Azerbaijani citizen is priceless to us. We will continue to seek justice and demand the punishment of those responsible for the deaths of Azerbaijani citizens in this disaster.

Had proper measures been taken to close the Russian airspace near the city of Grozny, and had ground services followed all the necessary protocols with proper coordination between the armed forces of Russia and civilian services, this tragedy could have been prevented.

I do not wish to disclose all the materials of the criminal case at this moment. While the initial investigation and its results have been reported to me, I can state with full certainty that the responsibility for the deaths of Azerbaijani citizens in this tragedy lies with representatives of the Russian Federation. We demand justice, we demand the punishment of those responsible, and we insist on full transparency and accountability in this matter. Human decency and ethical conduct must prevail.

The fact that the black boxes were sent to Brazil underscores our demand for objectivity. I already addressed this after the farewell ceremony for the crew. Had we seen attempts by the official circles of the Russian Federation to objectively investigate this tragedy from the very beginning, we would likely have agreed to the decoding of the black boxes by the Interstate Aviation Committee. We have had a long history of cooperation with this organization, particularly in investigating airplane crashes across the former USSR. However, when we witnessed attempts to downplay the severity of the case - attributing the incident to mere birds or a gas cylinder explosion -both I and the Azerbaijani public began to seriously question the objectivity of the investigation.

The black boxes are currently being decoded, and I am confident that the preliminary results will emerge soon, shedding light on the full details of this tragedy. This will be a crucial step in fully understanding what happened and ensuring that those responsible are held accountable.

I have invited the members of the families of the victims, as well as the crew members, to personally present these high awards to you, to once again express my deepest condolences, and to reassure you that the Azerbaijani state will always stand by your side. I want you to know that, no matter what circumstances you face in life, the strong Azerbaijani state is always behind you.

The Ministry of Digital Development and Transportation, along with Azerbaijan Airlines, have been instructed to maintain constant communication with you, ensuring that any concerns you may have are addressed swiftly and effectively.

Once again, I extend my heartfelt condolences. Rest assured, we will see this investigation through to its conclusion.

X X X

The event continued with an awards ceremony.