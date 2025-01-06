Submit Release
News Search

There were 682 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,206 in the last 365 days.

Experience charming ice and snow in Hinggan League

HINGGAN LEAGUE, China, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Charming Ice and Snow in Hinggan League, Vibrant China" media event was launched in Arxan city, Hinggan League, North China's Inner Mongolia autonomous region, on Dec. 31, 2024.

Over 150 participants, including journalists from national, regional, and local media outlets, as well as bloggers, who were invited by the Publicity Department of Hinggan League participated in the event, which ran until Jan. 3.

The media delegation visited key sites such as Arxan National Forest Park, Bailang town, and the Horqin Town Tomato Cooperative.

In the coming weeks, Hinggan League will host a series of events, including the "Fairy Tale Arxan New Year's Celebration," and Arxan city's inaugural New Year's Ice and Snow Nadaam Festival.

Through multi-platform and multimedia coverage, the event aims to comprehensively showcase Hinggan League's efforts to promote its unique "ice and snow Nadaam" cultural activities and advance ice and snow tourism, as well as innovative practices in integrating "ice and snow" with tourism, intangible cultural heritage, and sports.

Source: The Publicity Department of Hinggan League


Contact person: 
Mr. Hao, Tel: 86-10-63074558

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Experience charming ice and snow in Hinggan League

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more