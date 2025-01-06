StorageVault Announces Issuance of Options

TORONTO, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. (“StorageVault”) (SVI-TSX) has granted, subject to regulatory approval, a total of 1,600,000 options to purchase common shares ‎of StorageVault to directors, officers, employees and consultants of StorageVault. The options were ‎issued with an exercise price of $4.00 per common share and an expiry date of January 2, 2035. After ‎this option issuance, StorageVault has 36,459,000 options issued and outstanding.

About StorageVault Canada Inc.

StorageVault, currently, owns and operates 251 storage locations across Canada. StorageVault owns 221 of these locations plus over 5,000 portable storage units representing over 12.5 million rentable square feet on over 725 acres of land. StorageVault also provides last mile storage and logistics’ solutions and professional records management services, ‎such as document and media storage, imaging and shredding services.

