New Malatest Poll Reveals the Vast Majority of Albertans want the Alberta Government to Stop all Management Plans for Wild Horses

EDMONTON, Alberta, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new poll conducted by one of Canada’s largest professional polling and research firms, commissioned by Zoocheck, reveals that if the Alberta Government moves forward with management plans to reduce the province’s already depleted populations of free-roaming Alberta Mountain Horses, they will be acting contrary to the views of the majority of Albertans.

According to a recent poll of Alberta residents conducted by R.A. Malatest and Associates Ltd, “the overwhelming majority of participants expressed a preference for a hands-off management approach and additional protections to ensure the sustainability of the wild horse population… The results of the survey suggest that there is an opportunity for Alberta’s provincial government to review its current position so that it better aligns with public interest in the protection and preservation of Alberta’s wild horse population and their habitat.”

Key results:

79% of Albertans are in favour of a hands-off management approach - without removing horses nor reducing the population through contraception programs, and,



76% of Albertans are in favour of developing protection for wild horses.



Julie Woodyer, Campaigns Director of wildlife charity Zoocheck said, “We were not surprised that the vast majority of Albertans want protections for Alberta’s free-roaming Mountain Horses given the high level of public interest and support for wild horses. We understand that just recently Premier Danielle Smith’s office has received hundreds of emails and letters from Alberta residents urging her to abandon plans to reduce the province’s wild horse population.”

Woodyer added, “The science supports the majority public opinion. Our review of the rangeland health reports that the province relies on to make management decisions regarding the horses indicate they’re not a problem. As well, we know from the science that horses evolved in North America and that modern day free-roaming horses are genetically equivalent to, and provide the same ecosystem benefits, as their ancestors did 8,000 years ago.”

Zoocheck commissioned the poll to help the Alberta government gauge public opinion on their views about the Alberta Mountain Horses and to continue to encourage all Albertans who care about the horses to make their opinions known to the Premier. There is still time for the Government of Alberta to call-off the round-ups planned for later this month.

Link to the Malatest wild horse survey: https://www.zoocheck.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/01/AWHS-Summary-Report_Dec-20-2024.pdf

Julie Woodyer, Campaigns Director, Zoocheck 416-451-5976

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.