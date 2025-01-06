Global Hernia Mesh Devices Market Set for Steady Growth USD 6.5 Billion by 2032 | FMI Analysis

Hernia Mesh Devices Market Regional Analysis of Hernia Mesh Devices Market

The United States will account for over 34% of the global Hernia Mesh Devices Market by the year 2032.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global hernia mesh devices market is poised for steady growth, projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4% during the forecast period. According to a comprehensive analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI), the market, valued at approximately USD 4.6 billion in 2022, is expected to reach USD 6.5 billion by 2032, reflecting the increasing demand for advanced and effective medical solutions for hernia treatments.The surge in market growth is largely driven by the rising prevalence of inguinal hernias, which represent 80% of all hernia cases globally. Notably, inguinal hernias are ten times more common in men than in women, placing a significant healthcare burden on the population. This growing incidence of hernia cases is fueling demand for innovative hernia mesh devices that are designed to improve patient outcomes and enhance the quality of life for individuals affected by these conditions.Access Key Market Insights: Request a Sample Report Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15102 North America is set to experience substantial growth throughout the forecast period, with a projected CAGR of 3.4%. The region benefits from favorable reimbursement policies that encourage the adoption of laparoscopic surgery, along with comprehensive payment codes and industry-wide support. These factors are driving the increased usage of hernia mesh devices. Furthermore, ongoing innovations in the market, such as the development of advanced products like TELA Bio, are contributing to the region's strong market growth and revenue potential.As the hernia mesh devices market continues to evolve, healthcare providers and manufacturers stand to gain from technological advancements that focus on patient-centric solutions. The emphasis on improving treatment outcomes through innovative medical devices ensures that the market will continue to expand, offering enhanced options for both healthcare professionals and patients alike.With continuous advancements in technology and an increasing focus on improving patient care, the future of the hernia mesh devices market looks bright. The ongoing development of these devices promises to deliver better outcomes, improving the lives of millions of patients worldwide.Key Takeaways: Hernia Mesh Devices Market from 2022 to 2032• The global hernia mesh devices market was valued at USD 4.6 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 6.5 billion by 2032, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.4%.• Inguinal hernias are projected to remain the most common type, accounting for roughly 80% of all hernia procedures.• The United States is anticipated to hold the largest market share, exceeding 34% by 2032. This makes it a prime target market for hernia mesh device manufacturers, particularly those specializing in synthetic mesh.• Synthetic mesh devices are expected to see strong growth within the US market."Hernia mesh devices play a critical role in addressing the growing cases of inguinal hernias, a condition that affects millions worldwide, The market is seeing a surge in demand for advanced, patient-centric solutions that not only improve surgical outcomes but also reduce recurrence rates, contributing to better long-term results for patients," says Sabyasachi Ghosh Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI) analyst.Dive Deep into the Market Trends: Access the Full Hernia Mesh Devices Market Report! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/hernia-mesh-devices-market Hernia Mesh Devices Market: Competition InsightsMost of the key players in hernia mesh devices market have been focusing on obtaining approvals from regulatory authorities. The key companies operating in the Hernia Mesh Devices market include Medtronic plc, Ethicon, and W. L. Gore and Associates, Inc., Atrium Medical Technologies, B. Braun Melsungen AG, PRIMEQUAL SA, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Deep Blue Medical Inc., Dipromed Srl, BioCer Entwicklungs-GmbH, Betatech Medical, Sinolinks Medical Innovation, Inc, Aspide Medical S.A.S., Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Herniamesh Srl., Changzhou Medical Equipment General Factory Co., Ltd, Gem Srl, SAMYANG HOLDING CORPORATION, Katsan Katgut Sanayi Ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi, Novus Scientific AB.The key recent developments of Hernia Mesh Devices manufacturers are as follows:• Novus Scientific AB received FDA approval in March 2020 for TIGR Matrix Surgical Mesh, which is indicated for use in procedures involving soft tissue repairs, such as hernia repair or other soft tissue-related defects.• Becton, Dickinson, and Company received FDA clearance in July 2020 for 3DMax MID Anatomical Mesh, which is indicated for use in soft tissue reinforcement and inguinal hernia repair.• Deep Blue Medical Inc. received FDA approval to begin selling its new hernia mesh product in August 2020. Because of the product’s promising sales prospects, the company recently announced that investors have invested USD 3.4 million in the company.Key Segments:Key Segments Covered in Hernia Mesh Devices Market SurveyHernia Mesh Devices Market by Mesh Type:• Biological Mesh• Synthetic MeshHernia Mesh Devices Market by Hernia Type:• Inguinal Hernia• Incisional Hernia• Femoral Hernia• OthersHernia Mesh Devices Market by Region:• North America Hernia Mesh Devices Market• Latin America Hernia Mesh Devices Market• Europe Hernia Mesh Devices Market• South Asia Hernia Mesh Devices Market• East Asia Hernia Mesh Devices Market• Oceania Hernia Mesh Devices Market• Middle East & Africa Hernia Mesh Devices MarketExplore FMI’s Related Ongoing Coverage on Healthcare Market Insights Domain:The hernia repair devices market size is projected to be valued at USD 5.0 billion in 2023, and is expected to rise to USD 12.3 billion by 2033. The sales of hernia repair devices are expected to capture a significant CAGR of 9.4%The global ventral hernia treatment market share garnered a market value of USD 5.05 Billion in 2023 and is expected to accumulate a market value of USD 9.4 billion by registering a CAGR of 6.4% in the forecast period 2023 to 2033.About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.Contact Us:Future Market Insights Inc.Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USAT: +1-347-918-3531For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.comWebsite: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

