Military Antenna Market to total US$ 8,513.1 million by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 6.3% | Fact.MR Study

Explore the dynamic landscape of the military antenna market, witnessing rapid advancements in technology and innovation

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global military antenna market is estimated at US$ 4,621.2 million in 2024, projected to grow steadily with a 6.3% CAGR through 2034. The market is projected to account for valuation of US$ 8,513.1 million by 2034. The proliferation of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), drones, and autonomous systems in military operations necessitates specialized antennas optimized for these platforms, driving growth of the military antenna market.The growing emphasis on secure and encrypted communication within the military continues to drive the demand for antennas capable of supporting secure communication channels, protecting sensitive information from cyber threats. Increasing satellite communication for global connectivity and supporting remote and deployed operations drives the demand for antennas capable of efficient satellite communication. The growing reliance on satellite communication for military applications fuels the demand for antennas that can efficiently transmit and receive signals from satellites, supporting global communication needs.Increasing geopolitical tensions and evolving security threats globally drive the demand for robust and reliable communication systems, spurring investments in advanced antenna technologies. Supportive government policies, initiatives, and funding for research and development in defense technology encourage innovation in the military antenna sector. The growing technological advancements in antenna technology lead to the development of more sophisticated, efficient, and versatile antennas. Innovations such as phased array antennas, metamaterials, and software-defined antennas enhance performance, range, and adaptability, driving market growth.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Key Takeaways from the Market StudyThe global military antenna market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% through 2034.The North America military antenna market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 5.4% through 2034.The military antenna industry in the United States holds a dominant share of 56.5% in 2024.The United States the global military antenna market, valued at US$ 1,180.2 million in 2024.The military antenna industry in China is expected to rise at a CAGR of 6.0% through 2034.Based on the platform, ground segment hold a 48.2% market share in 2024.The communication segment dominates end-use with a 36.5% share in 2024.“Growing geopolitical tensions and growing investments in defense capabilities, including advanced communication systems, contributing to the growth of the military antenna market,” remarks an analyst at Fact.MR.Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Military Antenna Market:Antcom Corporation; Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions; Comrod Communication AS; Eylex Pty Ltd.; Hascall-Denke; L3Harris Technologies Ltd.; Lockheed Martin Corporation; MTI Wireless Edge Ltd.; Raytheon Technologies Corporation; Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG; Terma A/SCompetitive LandscapeThe military antenna manufacturers focus on integrating robust cybersecurity features into their products to ensure secure communication channels, encryption, and protection against cyber threats, aligning with the increasing emphasis on data security in military applications.Market players focus on meeting stringent military standards and regulatory requirements, obtaining certifications, and ensuring their products adhere to established norms, enhancing credibility and market acceptance.Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions is a prominent player in providing critical technologies and solutions to defense, aerospace, and security markets. In the military antenna sector, Cobham focuses on developing advanced communication, electronic warfare, and radar antennas.Antcom provides an extensive range of communication antennas across multiple frequencies like UHF, L-, S-, and C-Band, Iridium, Globalstar, Thuraya, and Inmarsat. Antennas come in various form factors including helical, patch, and blade, tailored to meet diverse application needs.Military Antenna Industry News:In June 2023, Rohde & Schwarz, in conjunction with Fujikura and Avnet, will validate a cutting-edge development kit for 5G mmWave phased array antenna modules. The partnership employs Rohde & Schwarz's R&S ATS800B benchtop CATR OTA test system, which provides a suitable platform for prototype testing in an open setting.This solution is specifically designed to assist with the validation process of these new antenna modules, guaranteeing that their performance and functionality satisfy the severe standards of next-generation 5G technology.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9360 More Valuable InsightsFact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global military antenna market, presenting historical analysis from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for the period of 2024-2034.The study reveals essential insights on the basis of platform (Ground, Air Borne, Marine) by Application (Surveillance, Electronic Warfare, Navigation, Communication, Telemetry) across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, Middle East and Africa).Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research: Military gas masks market is valued at US$ 1.1 million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 1.4 million by the end of 2033. Global demand for military gas masks is predicted by Fact.MR to increase at a CAGR of 3% over the next 10 years.Expanding at a CAGR of 6.9%, the global marine & container terminal operation market is projected to increase from a valuation of US$ 70.75 billion in 2024 to US$ 137.95 billion by 2034.About Us:Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning.With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay competitive.Contact:11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583Sales Team: sales@factmr.comFollow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.