Gujin-National Treasure by Hua Yun Wins Iron A' Design Award in Packaging Design Category

Gujin-National Treasure

Hua Yun's Gujin-National Treasure packaging design recognized for excellence by prestigious A' Design Award in Packaging Design category.

The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of packaging design, has announced Hua Yun's Gujin-National Treasure as a winner of the Iron A' Design Award in the Packaging Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Gujin-National Treasure within the packaging industry, acknowledging its outstanding design and innovation.

The Gujin-National Treasure packaging design by Hua Yun showcases the brand's commitment to creating products that resonate with consumers and align with current industry trends. By incorporating elements of Chinese imperial culture and modern technology, this design offers a unique and meaningful experience for users while setting a new standard for packaging design in the industry.

Gujin-National Treasure stands out in the market with its meticulously designed features, integrating the noble symbols of ancient Chinese royalty. The square base of the bottle exudes a solemn and elegant atmosphere, reminiscent of a jade seal, while the five dragons gathered on the outer cover symbolize national prosperity and peace. The spherical dragon pattern hat inside reveals a mysterious oriental charm, showcasing the mystical allure of the East.

This recognition from the A' Design Award serves as a testament to Hua Yun's dedication to excellence and innovation in packaging design. The award not only celebrates the achievements of the Gujin-National Treasure design but also inspires the brand to continue pushing boundaries and exploring new possibilities in future projects.

