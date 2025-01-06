Topical Oxygen Therapy Market Size to Reach $27.72 Million by 2031: GWR Inc, OxyBand Technologies, EO2 Concepts

PORTLAND, IA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Growth in the incidence of chronic wounds, increase in patient pool of diabetics, and high incidence of wound site infections, along with rise in number of surgical procedures and technological advancement in advanced wound care fuel growth of the topical oxygen therapy market The global topical oxygen therapy market size was $19,889.74 thousand in 2021, and is projected to reach $27,721.76 thousand by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2022 to 2031.Request Sample of the Report on: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17353 Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-Rise in incidence of chronic wounds, surge in patient pool of diabetics, and high prominence of wound site infections drive the growth of the global topical oxygen therapy market. On the other hand, lack of awareness in developing countries restrains the growth to some extent. However, introduction of topical oxygen therapy in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.Topical oxygen therapy, also known as topical wound oxygen therapy (TWO2), is defined as the administration of oxygen applied topically over injured tissue by either continuous diffusion or pressurized systems. However, there are dressings, gels, and hemoglobin sprays that can provide for oxygen release when applied to wounds. Three general types of physical delivery systems for TOT exist in the market including those providing for continuous delivery of oxygen (CDO), those providing low constant pressure in a contained chamber, and those that are cyclically pressurized and humidified in a contained chamber. The Topical Wound Oxygen (TWO2) system differs from other devices in that it applies cyclically pressurized (10–50 mb) pure oxygen within a disposable extremity chamber connected to a stationary oxygen concentrator. Additionally, it is a low-pressure therapy that delivers oxygen to the wound site directly at a pressure of about 1.03 atmospheres. In contrast to hyperbaric oxygen therapy, oxygen is delivered directly to the wound site with no extra oxygen inspiration (HBOT). Humidity can be added to the system if required.Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A16966 The chronic wounds segment to lead the trail-By type, the chronic wounds segment contributed to more than two-thirds of the global topical oxygen therapy market share in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail by 2031. Surge in geriatric population suffering from diabetes and wound site infection propels the growth of the segment. The acute wounds segment, on the other hand, is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 3.8% from 2022 to 2031. Rise in surgical wounds drives the segment growth.The homecare segment held the major share in 2021-By application, the homecare segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the global topical oxygen therapy market revenue in 2021, and will dominate by 2031. This is attributed to easy using features of TOT at home. At the same time, the hospitals segment would manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. Growing adoption of these devices in hospitals propels the segment growth.North America Topical Oxygen Therapy Market to Dominate by 2031-By region, North America garnered the major share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global topical oxygen therapy market, owing to supportive reimbursement policies in the healthcare system across the province. Simultaneously, Asia-Pacific would cite the fastest CAGR of 4.9% throughout the forecast period. This is due to growing awareness among people regarding benefits of TOT.Key players in the industry-Inotec AMD Ltd.RashEndZ Inc.GWR Inc.AOTI, Inc.EO2 ConceptsMölnlycke Health Care ABOxyBand TechnologiesOGENIXKey Benefits for StakeholdersThe study provides an in-depth analysis of the topical oxygen therapy Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.It offers topical oxygen therapy Market analysis from 2021 to 2031, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global topical oxygen therapy Market growth.About Allied Market Research:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.