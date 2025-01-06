Grain Analysis Market Anticipated Size, Growth, and Forecast for 2030 | SGS SA, Neogen Corporation

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Grain Analysis Market size was valued at $2,121.6 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $3,853.8 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2030.The globalization in trade, stringent safety and quality regulations for food & feed and labeling mandates on GMO and allergens in foods are some of the factors driving the growth of the global grain analysis market.Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A13553 Grain analysis is done with the advance technologies such as immunoassay, agar culturing, and chromatography & spectrometry. All these technologies help to detect and maintain the quality of cereals and pulses.The increased food adulteration owing to high competition and rise in incidence of food frauds globally, is the prime factor that boosts the growth of the global grain analysis market during the forecast period. Various regulations on food safety and quality particularly in the developed economies and growth in instances of food fraud, owing to high competition among food producers, drive the grain analysis market.Buy Now and Get Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/grain-analysis-market/purchase-options Region wise, the grain analysis market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America contributed the highest revenue in 2020 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The COVID-19 pandemic had moderate impact on the grain analysis market growth. The supply chain disruption had a negative impact, while the rise in health consciousness among the consumers had a positive impact on the grain analysis market. This has influenced the grain analysis market demand.The major players operating in the grain analysis industry are Alex Stewart International, ALS Limited, Eurofins Scientific, Genetic ID NA, Inc., Intertek Group plc, Mérieux NutriSciences, Neogen Corporation, Romer Labs Division Holding GmbH, SGS SA, and Symbio Laboratories. These major players have adopted various strategies to expand their market reach globally.Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A13553 Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

