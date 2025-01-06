ROCCSTAR Wireless Announces New Features and Exclusive Offers, Powered by T-Mobile’s 5G Network

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ROCCSTAR Wireless , a mobile network co-founded by Grammy-nominated producer ROCCSTAR , is pleased to announce the launch of several new features and offers aimed at enhancing the mobile experience for customers nationwide. With connectivity powered by T-Mobile’s 5G network, which covers 99.5% of the U.S. population, the company seeks to provide reliable service and competitive pricing to meet a wide range of customer needs.Among the offerings is a flexible financing program that allows customers to purchase the latest iPhone 16 without undergoing a credit check. Customers also have the option to trade in locked devices and pay the difference to upgrade to the latest technology. Additionally, ROCCSTAR Wireless is introducing a free Android phone promotion, which includes the CELLUTION COSMAS Smartphone and three months of Platinum Service for $99.For those seeking affordable internet options, the company is offering 5G home internet starting at $19.99 per month, with a $25 mobile hotspot available to facilitate connectivity. Customers can also add a second line for purposes such as business, travel, or family use, providing greater flexibility.The brand’s additional features include access to exclusive discounts and promotions through its network, as well as insurance services provided in partnership with Akko, offering low deductibles for device protection. ROCCSTAR Wireless also emphasizes convenience, with eSIM technology enabling quick switching to the network and a potential lifetime savings of approximately $73,000 compared to competitors.“ROCCSTAR Wireless is committed to delivering value and innovation to our customers,” says ROCCSTAR. “We continue to focus on accessibility, affordability, and reliability, ensuring that users can enjoy premium connectivity without compromise.”Looking ahead, ROCCSTAR Wireless is positioning itself as a key player in both technology and entertainment. The company plans to participate in major events, including the Super Bowl and an exclusive Grammy Brunch, while continuing to collaborate with T-Mobile to enhance its offerings.For more information, visit www.ROCCSTARWireless.com https://promo.roccstarwireless.com/ , or follow @ROCCSTARWireless on social media.About ROCCSTAR WirelessROCCSTAR Wireless is a technology-focused mobile network co-founded by Grammy-nominated producer ROCCSTAR. Dedicated to providing innovative solutions and reliable connectivity, the brand utilizes T-Mobile’s advanced 5G network to deliver high-quality services and affordable options to its customers.ROCCSTAR recently collaborated with Chris Brown as a writer and producer on his recent 11.11 album, which was recognized as the #1 R&B album at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards.

