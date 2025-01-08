Navy Federal Credit Union Named America's Most Trusted Mortgage Lender in Lifestory Research 2025 Study

Lifestory Research announces the results of the 2025 America's Most Trusted® Mortgage Lender Study

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Navy Federal Credit Union has been recognized as the most trusted mortgage lender in the Lifestory Research 2025 America’s Most TrustedMortgage Lender Study, earning the highest trust rating among the most popular mortgage lenders. With a Net Trust Quotient Score of 100.2, Navy Federal Credit Union leads the top mortgage lenders in the industry.The study, which surveyed 11,233 U.S. consumers over the past 12 months, identified Navy Federal Credit Union as the most trusted among those considering a mortgage lender. Alongside Navy Federal, other trusted mortgage lenders included Chase, United Shore Financial Services, PNC Bank, Newrez, CrossCountry, Citi Bank, US Bank, Fairway Independent Mortgage, Pennymac, Citizens Bank, Bank of America, Rocket Mortgage, Wells Fargo, and Loan Depot.The Lifestory Research 2025 America’s Most TrustedMortgage Lender Study found that consumers evaluate a home lender’s trustworthiness based on several key factors. Reputation is the most significant, with individuals preferring lenders with a proven track record of reliability and customer satisfaction. Transparency regarding fees, rates, and the loan process is also crucial, as buyers want clear, honest information to avoid hidden costs or surprises. Customer service plays a pivotal role, with consumers seeking lenders that provide responsive, supportive guidance throughout the mortgage process. Financial expertise and advice are highly valued, as borrowers want to work with lenders who can offer sound, personalized recommendations. Additionally, stability and longevity in the market influence trust, with many consumers gravitating toward well-established brands that have demonstrated long-term success. These factors shape how consumers judge and select the mortgage lenders they trust most.For more information about the study, visit www.lifestoryresearch.com/2025-best-mortgage-lender-ranking-review About the America's Most TrustedStudyThe Lifestory Research America's Most Trustedstudy is the most extensive and longest-running independent research program seeking to understand consumers' opinions. Lifestory Research conducts an annual survey in which people anonymously assess brands encountered while searching for specific products. This research uses the highest-quality social and opinion science practices to provide consumer-driven data insights. America's Most Trustedis a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation. For more information, visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/americas-most-trusted About Lifestory ResearchLeaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only helpful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. We use quantitative and qualitative research to create customer insights, drive innovation, deliver brand strategy, and move people forward. For more information, please visit www.lifestoryresearch.com About Lifestory Researchand America's Most TrustedAdvertising/Promotional Rules:Any information extracted from this release for use by the media must be accompanied by a statement identifying Lifestory Research as the source. No advertising or promotional use of the information in this release is permitted without the express prior written consent of Lifestory Research.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.