Manly Man Co. Launches Meathearts Version 6.0

VISTA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Manly Man Co. is excited to unveil it’s Meathearts Version 6.0, the newest evolution of the brand’s iconic Valentine's Day gifts for men . Packed with more jerky, more hearts, and bold new packaging, this release sets a new standard for edible gifting.“More to Love” – What’s New in Version 6.0?The latest iteration of Meathearts delivers a premium experience, perfect for gifting the men in your life:More Jerky:Now with 130% more jerky than our first releases, available in 2.3 oz (32 pieces) and 4.6 oz (64 pieces) options.More Hearts:Smaller, die-cut pieces mean more love in every box.New Packaging:Freshly sealed in a sleek plastic heart-shaped tray, nestled inside a premium heart-shaped box for an elevated look.New Recipe:Bold new flavor and fade-resistant, laser-etched sayings like “Beef Mine” and “Kiss Me” make every bite memorable.Whether he’s a fan of bold flavors or playful sayings, Manly Man Co.’s Meathearts offer something for everyone:Original Edition:Includes classic sayings like “BEEF MINE," “KISS ME," and “XOXO."Spicy/Naughty Edition:Features fun and spicy sayings like "HOT," “EAT ME," and “SEXY."#1 Dad Edition:Heartfelt messages like "#1 DAD," “MY HERO," and “BEST FRIEND.”“With Version 6.0, we’ve combined bold flavor, innovative packaging, and playful customization to create the ultimate Valentine's Day gift for men,” said Greg Murray, founder of Manly Man Co. “This year’s gift is guaranteed to impress jerky lovers everywhere.”Meathearts are available exclusively at Manly Man Co. starting at $27.50. Limited quantities are shipping in time for Valentine’s Day.For more information visit manlymanco.com or contact us at press@manlymanco.com.

