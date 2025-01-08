Pella Named 2025 America's Most Trusted Brand in Three Key Home Product Categories by Lifestory Research

Lifestory Research Announces the Results of the 2025 America's Most Trusted Window Brand, Front Entry Door Brand, and & Patio Door Brand

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pella Corporation has been recognized as the most trusted brand in three critical areas of the home improvement market, according to the 2025 America’s Most Trustedstudies conducted by Lifestory Research. The company achieved top rankings in windows, front entry doors, and patio doors.In the 2025 America’s Most TrustedWindow Study, Pella was named the most trusted window brand, receiving a Net Trust Quotient Score of 111.7. This ranking was based on the opinions of 4,020 consumers who were actively considering purchasing windows over the past 12 months. Pella outperformed notable competitors, including Andersen, Weather Shield, JELD-WEN, Marvin, Milgard, and Ply Gem.Similarly, the 2025 America’s Most TrustedFront Entry Door Study recognized Pella as the most trusted brand for front entry doors, with a Net Trust Quotient Score of 109.9. Derived from feedback from 4,359 consumers across the United States, this ranking confirmed Pella’s leading position among trusted brands such as Andersen, Stanley, JELD-WEN, and Therma-Tru.Lastly, in the 2025 America’s Most TrustedPatio Door Study, Pella emerged as the most trusted patio door brand, securing a Net Trust Quotient Score of 111.3. The study, based on 4,432 consumer opinions, revealed Pella’s top ranking in consumer trust, ahead of brands like Andersen, Weather Shield, Stanley, and Marvin.These ratings highlight Pella's brand trust in the window, door, and patio door markets. Lifestory Research’s annual rankings are based on comprehensive consumer sentiment analysis, providing an independent benchmark for companies to understand how they are perceived regarding brand trust.For specific study results see:Window Study – www.lifestoryresearch.com/2025-best-window-ranking-review Front Entry Door Study – www.lifestoryresearch.com/2025-best-front-door-ranking-review Patio Door Study - www.lifestoryresearch.com/2025-best-patio-door-ranking-review About the America's Most TrustedStudyThe Lifestory Research America's Most Trustedstudy is the most extensive and longest-running independent research program seeking to understand consumers' opinions. Lifestory Research conducts an annual survey in which people anonymously assess brands encountered while searching for specific products. This research uses the highest-quality social and opinion science practices to provide consumer-driven data insights. America's Most Trustedis a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation. For more information, visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/americas-most-trusted About Lifestory ResearchLeaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only helpful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. We use quantitative and qualitative research to create customer insights, drive innovation, deliver brand strategy, and move people forward. For more information, please visit www.lifestoryresearch.com About Lifestory Researchand America's Most TrustedAdvertising/Promotional Rules:Any information extracted from this release for use by the media must be accompanied by a statement identifying Lifestory Research as the source. No advertising or promotional use of the information in this release is permitted without the express prior written consent of Lifestory Research.

