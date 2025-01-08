JMD Furniture & Mattresses in Temple Hills Introduces High-Quality, Affordable Home Furnishings for Local Shoppers

TEMPLE HILLS, MD, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- JMD Furniture & Mattresses, a locally owned and operated business, is proud to celebrate over 15 years of service in Temple Hills, Maryland. Located at 2346B Iverson St., the store has become a trusted source for affordable, high-quality home furnishings, serving the local community with a wide range of stylish and durable furniture for every room of the home.A Commitment to the Temple Hills CommunitySince opening its doors more than 15 years ago, JMD Furniture & Mattresses has been dedicated to offering Temple Hills residents a combination of excellent customer service, competitive prices, and a diverse selection of home furniture. Over the years, the store has built a reputation for being a go-to destination for affordable and stylish furnishings."We're proud to have served the Temple Hills community for more than 15 years,” said Sunita, owner of JMD Furniture & Mattresses. “Our mission has always been to help local families furnish their homes with quality pieces that fit their style and budget. The support we've received from this community has been incredible, and we look forward to continuing our tradition of excellent service."Extensive Selection of Quality FurnitureThe Temple Hills location offers a wide variety of furniture, catering to the needs and tastes of a diverse clientele. Among the many products available are:Sofas & Love Seats – Comfortable and stylish seating options for any living room.Living Room Sets & Sectionals – Elegant arrangements that combine functionality and style.Bedroom Sets & Beds – High-quality bedroom furniture designed to enhance any home.Dining Table Sets – Beautiful and durable dining solutions to suit various needs.Mattresses – A range of mattresses in various sizes, with prices starting as low as $75 for a Twin, $85 for a Full, $95 for a Queen, and $175 for a King.JMD Furniture & Mattresses has become known for offering great value, ensuring that high-quality home furnishings are accessible to all.Why JMD Furniture & Mattresses Is a Local FavoriteJMD Furniture & Mattresses has earned the trust of customers in Temple Hills for several key reasons:Affordable Pricing: The store offers competitive pricing and often runs special promotions, making it easy for customers to furnish their homes without breaking the bank.Exceptional Customer Service: Friendly, knowledgeable staff are always available to assist customers, offering guidance and advice to ensure they find the right pieces for their home.Diverse Styles: With furniture options ranging from modern to traditional, JMD Furniture & Mattresses caters to various home décor preferences.Convenient Shopping: The well-organized showroom allows for a smooth shopping experience, and customers can also browse products online at JMDFurniture.com.Ongoing Promotions and Community SupportTo mark its 15th anniversary, JMD Furniture & Mattresses is running several promotions and sales. The company continues to offer limited-time discounts, including:Up to 50% off select living room setsSignificant markdowns on premium mattressesBundle deals on bedroom and dining room furnitureSpecial financing options with 0% interest for qualifying customersIn addition, the store’s ongoing promotions and flexible financing options have made it easier for Temple Hills residents to find the perfect furnishings at an affordable price.Looking Ahead: The Future of JMD Furniture & MattressesLooking to the future, JMD Furniture & Mattresses is committed to continuing to serve Temple Hills residents with exceptional furniture, customer service, and community-focused efforts. The company aims to maintain its reputation as a reliable, affordable source for high-quality furniture that meets the needs of the local community.Customer TestimonialsOver the years, JMD Furniture & Mattresses has earned praise for its service and products. Here are a few customer testimonials:“I bought a sectional and dining set from JMD Furniture & Mattresses, and I’m thrilled with the quality and price! The staff was super helpful. Highly recommend!” – Emily W., Temple Hills, MD“Best furniture store in the area! The customer service was excellent, and I found the perfect mattress at a great price.” – John D., Washington, D.C.“Great selection, amazing prices, and top-notch service. I’ll definitely be back for more!” – Lisa G., Oxon Hill, MDVisit JMD Furniture & Mattresses in Temple HillsJMD Furniture & Mattresses invites both new and returning customers to visit its Temple Hills showroom to explore the impressive selection of furniture, experience outstanding service, and take advantage of unbeatable savings.For more details or to browse the latest inventory, visit JMDFurniture.com or contact the Temple Hills showroom directly.About JMD Furniture & MattressesFounded with the goal of providing high-quality, affordable furniture to local residents, JMD Furniture & Mattresses has become one of the most trusted furniture retailers in Temple Hills and the surrounding areas. With a strong focus on customer satisfaction, competitive pricing, and a wide selection of home furniture, the company continues to serve the community with excellence.

