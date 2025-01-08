JMD Furniture & Mattresses Alexandria Launches Stylish and Affordable Home Furnishings Collection

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- JMD Furniture & Mattresses, a locally owned and operated business, marks its 15th anniversary this year, having become a trusted destination for high-quality, affordable furniture in Alexandria, VA. Located at 7708B Richmond Hwy., the company has built a strong reputation for its dedication to providing customers with stylish home furnishings at competitive prices.Since its inception, JMD Furniture & Mattresses has been committed to offering a broad selection of home furnishings, from luxurious sofas and sectionals to premium mattresses and elegant dining sets, all with a focus on delivering value to Alexandria residents.Commitment to the Alexandria CommunityJMD Furniture & Mattresses is proud to have served the Alexandria community for over 15 years. The company has cultivated a loyal customer base by focusing on a combination of quality, affordability, and exceptional customer service."We are thrilled to celebrate 15 years of service to the Alexandria community," said Sunita, owner of JMD Furniture & Mattresses. "Our team is dedicated to helping families create comfortable, beautiful homes with furniture that suits both their style and budget. It’s been our privilege to help so many customers over the years."A Wide Range of High-Quality Home FurnishingsJMD Furniture & Mattresses offers an extensive selection of home furnishings designed to meet the needs of a variety of tastes and budgets. The store provides the following:Mattresses: Available in different sizes and comfort levels, with prices starting at $75 for Twin, $85 for Full, $95 for Queen, and $175 for King, and double pillow tops beginning at $195.Sofas & Love Seats: Stylish and comfortable seating options designed for any living space.Living Room Sets & Sectionals: Complete arrangements that combine functionality and style for ultimate relaxation and entertainment.Bedroom Sets & Beds: High-quality, durable furniture that transforms bedrooms into cozy retreats.Dining Table Sets: Beautiful and functional dining solutions for families of all sizes.Why Customers Choose JMD Furniture & MattressesJMD Furniture & Mattresses has earned its reputation in Alexandria for several reasons:Competitive Pricing: Known for offering some of the best prices in the area, the company ensures customers can furnish their homes without overspending.Customer Service: JMD Furniture & Mattresses is dedicated to providing personalized service. Knowledgeable staff offer expert advice to help customers make informed choices for their homes.Variety of Products: From modern to traditional styles, JMD Furniture & Mattresses offers a broad selection of home furnishings to fit a wide range of tastes.Convenient Shopping Experience: With a well-organized showroom and a user-friendly online store at JMDFurniture.com, shopping for home furnishings is a seamless experience.Celebrating 15 Years of ServiceTo celebrate its 15th anniversary, JMD Furniture & Mattresses continues to offer special promotions and discounts for its customers. These include up to 50% off select living room sets, markdowns on premium mattresses, and exclusive bundle deals for bedroom and dining room furniture. Additionally, the company provides no-credit-needed financing options to make high-quality furniture more accessible.A Legacy of Satisfied CustomersThroughout the years, JMD Furniture & Mattresses has earned positive feedback from its customers for both product quality and service. Here are just a few testimonials from local residents:"I purchased a sectional and dining set from JMD Furniture & Mattresses, and I couldn’t be happier! The quality is fantastic, and the prices were much lower than other stores I visited. Highly recommend!" – Sarah M., Alexandria, VA"The best furniture store in the area! The staff was incredibly helpful, and I found the perfect bedroom set for my new apartment. Great experience!" – James R., Washington, D.C."Amazing selection and unbeatable prices. I will definitely be returning for future furniture needs!" – Lisa T., Arlington, VALooking Ahead: The Future of JMD Furniture & MattressesAs JMD Furniture & Mattresses looks to the future, the company remains committed to offering high-quality home furnishings that meet the diverse needs of Alexandria residents. With a strong focus on customer satisfaction, competitive pricing, and a wide selection, JMD Furniture & Mattresses will continue to be a trusted partner in helping customers make their homes beautiful and functional.For more information, visit JMDFurniture.com or contact the Alexandria showroom at 703-340-6113.About JMD Furniture & MattressesJMD Furniture & Mattresses was founded with the goal of providing high-quality, affordable home furnishings to residents of Alexandria, VA. Over the past 15 years, the company has grown into one of the area's most trusted furniture retailers, offering a wide range of stylish and budget-friendly products, with an emphasis on customer satisfaction and competitive pricing.

