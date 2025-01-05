Submit Release
News Search

There were 101 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,641 in the last 365 days.

RE: 2299 Ethan Allen Highway Road Closure

Us rt 7 In Charlotte has been re-opened and the crash has been cleared.

 

Sam Trombino ECDII

3294 Saint George Road

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111

 

From: Trombino, Sam via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Sunday, January 5, 2025 11:48 AM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: 2299 Ethan Allen Highway Road Closure

 

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

To all.

 

Ethan Allen Highway Rt 7 in Charlotte in the vicinity of 2299 is closed both North and South due to a multi-vehicle crash. 

 

The roadway will be closed for an undermined amount of time while the roadway is cleared.  Updates will be furnished as they become available.

 

Sam Trombino ECDII

3294 Saint George Road

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

RE: 2299 Ethan Allen Highway Road Closure

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more