SYM LAWSUIT DEADLINE: BFA Law Alerts Symbotic Inc. Investors of Imminent February 3 Class Action Deadline – Contact the Firm if You Lost Money (NASDAQ:SYM)

What is the Symbotic Class Action Lawsuit About?

Symbotic Inc. develops and operates robotics systems to automate and optimize warehouse and supply chain operations for major retailers and distributors. During the relevant period, the company represented that its financial statements were accurate and that its internal controls over financial reporting were effective.



In contrast with these representations, on November 27, 2024, Symbotic announced a delay in filing its Form 10-K for its fiscal year 2024 due to identified errors in revenue recognition and announced material weaknesses in its internal controls over financial reporting. Symbotic revealed that it discovered issues related to premature expense recognition and unbillable cost overruns, which affected system revenue recognition in multiple quarters of its fiscal year 2024. The company estimated a $30–$40 million reduction in system revenue, gross profit, and adjusted EBITDA for its fiscal year 2024 and reduced its revenue outlook for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 to $480–$500 million, from $495–$515 million, and adjusted EBITDA of $12–16 million, from $27–$31 million.

This news caused the price of the company’s stock to decline over 35% during the course of trading on November 27, 2024.

