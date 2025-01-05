Business Change School Launches Career Coaching Programs to Empower Business Change Leaders

Photo: Curtesy of Business Change School Photo: Curtesy of Business Change School

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Business Change School is pleased to announce the launch of its two new high-value career coaching programs: the Two-Week Career Coaching Program and the Three-Month Career Coaching Program. These offerings are specifically designed to empower business change leaders by providing actionable frameworks tailored for today’s dynamic job market.At its core, the Two-Week Career Coaching Program offers participants a focused and efficient approach to align their career vision with personal branding goals. Through four key modules - Your Career Vision, Learning About Yourself, Decluttering Your Career, and Career Branding - this program provides clarity, purpose, and direction. Participants gain access to one-on-one sessions with experienced career coaches, personalized workbooks, and a goal tracker to measure progress.Alternatively, for those seeking a comprehensive solution, the Three-Month Career Coaching Program further builds on the foundations of the Two-Week Program, offering an in-depth exploration of the 12 building blocks of career success. Participants will identify and bridge their skills gap, develop communication and relationship management skills, and learn to balance daily priorities effectively. For individuals who have already completed the Two-Week Program, new modules are added to ensure continued growth and development."Our mission is to redefine career coaching for business change leaders by offering simplified frameworks that deliver real results," says Nakatindi Chalansi, CEO and Founder of Business Change School. "With these programs, we are helping professionals align with workplace expectations, achieve promotions, and secure their future in the organisation."Founded by Nakatindi Chalansi, a graduate of the renowned Strathclyde Business School and a seasoned expert in business transformation, Business Change School brings a wealth of real-world insights to its coaching programs. Chalansi’s passion for solving corporate challenges has shaped a curriculum designed to provide modern, practical tools that empower leaders to navigate today’s fast-evolving business environment.Participants of both programs can expect not only career clarity, but also accelerated paths to promotions and pay raises. By combining the Two-Week and Three-Month Programs, clients can fast-track their career growth, positioning themselves favorably within their organisations.For more information about the Two-Week Career Coaching Program and the Three-Month Career Coaching Program, please visit www.BusinessChangeSchool.Com About Business Change SchoolBusiness Change School is dedicated to redefining career coaching for business change leaders by offering simplified frameworks and expert guidance. The school's mission is to help professionals get hired and promoted quickly while aligning with workplace expectations. Under the leadership of CEO Nakatindi Chalansi, Business Change School has become a trusted destination for career growth and transformation.About Nakatindi ChalansiNakatindi Chalansi is a graduate of the renowned Strathclyde Business School. Ever since she was a child, she had always enjoyed reading books on political history and business transformation topics, which has helped widen her horizons regarding her commercial expertise. These books played a pivotal role in introducing Nakatindi to strategic transformation skills.Her idea for redefining career coaching came about because she discovered a gap in the career development market for business change leaders. Her goal is to help business change leaders reach their utmost potential with simplified high value career coaching frameworks and the support of talented business change coaches or experts.Driven by a passion for encountering real-life corporate problems, Nakatindi aspires to offer modern career coaching tools and expert support to business change professionals. The goal is to simplify the career development process for business change leaders to help them achieve their career goals faster and quicker with instant return on investment.

