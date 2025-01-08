Submit Release
San Diego Real Estate Market Predicted to Thrive in 2024 with Potential Drop in Mortgage Rates and Increase in Sales

The Home Loan Arranger

Jason Ruedy, President, CEO

Jason Ruedy

The San Diego real estate market is anticipated to thrive in 2024, fueled by a potential decrease in mortgage rates and an increase in sales activity

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jason Ruedy, President, CEO of The Home Loan Arranger and top mortgage broker says, The San Diego real estate market has been a hot topic in recent years, with strong demand and limited inventory driving up prices. However, a new forecast suggests that the city could become one of the top real estate markets in the country by 2024 if certain factors fall into place.

According to the forecast, if mortgage rates were to drop and sales were to pick up, San Diego could see a significant boost in its real estate market. This prediction comes from the National Association of Realtors, who has been closely monitoring the trends in the San Diego housing market.

Ruedy explains that with the current competitive real estate environment, it can be challenging for individuals to enter the market as homeowners, especially with the high cost of down payments. However, he believes that the introduction of a 100% loan to value purchase product could be a game-changer for those looking to buy a home in San Diego.

This product would allow individuals to purchase a home without having to come up with a down payment, making homeownership more accessible and attainable for many. Ruedy believes that this could be a significant factor in driving up sales and boosting the San Diego real estate market in the coming years.

With the potential for a drop in mortgage rates and the introduction of a new purchase product, the San Diego real estate market is poised for success in 2024. As the city continues to grow and attract new residents, the demand for housing is only expected to increase. This forecast serves as a positive outlook for both buyers and sellers in the San Diego housing market.

For more information on Jason Ruedy visit - www.aboutjasonruedy.com

100% LTV - Zero Money Down Purchase Product

