January 4, 2025 Cayetano calls for healing, renewal, forgiveness as nation honors SAF 44 Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Wednesday called for healing, renewal, and forgiveness as the nation approaches the 10th anniversary of the heroic sacrifice of the SAF 44. Speaking at the annual New Year's Thanksgiving Lunch with the Philippine National Police-Special Action Force (PNP-SAF) at Camp Bagong Diwa in the City of Taguig on January 1, 2025, Cayetano highlighted the importance of honoring the 44 officers who lost their lives during the tragic Mamasapano operation on January 25, 2015. "Sa January 25, I hope we continue to honor those who gave their lives and the survivors. We continue to honor y'ung nasaktan din sa kabilang side, but we [also] learn to heal and forgive," he said. "In healing and forgiveness, we have to learn to say, 'Hindi na dapat ito maulit,'" he added. Cayetano emphasized that true renewal must address the roots of conflict. He cited Marawi as an example of a community still struggling from the aftermath of the war back in 2017. "Marami pa ring lugar sa Marawi ang walang kuryente, walang tubig. Hanggang ngayon, y'ung mga nasabugan ng bahay, walang compensation," he said. He further acknowledged the emotions surrounding the issue and stressed that healing must occur on both sides. "I know masakit. I know you distinguish between the terrorist and the freedom fighters. Magkaiba y'un. Y'ung lumalaban lang for their own identity, y'ung mga kapatid nating Muslim, hindi terorista y'un," he said. "Healing has to happen on both sides, and a component of healing is forgiveness," he added. The senator praised the SAF for their dedication to protecting the country and proposed a long-term SAF modernization plan to honor their continuous efforts. "Kung ang AFP may modernization plan na 20 years, baka y'un ang paraan para ma-honor natin ang PNP at SAF 44. Gumawa din tayo ng 10-year plan para sa SAF because in the end, you deserve to be recognized for all of your sacrifices," he said. He also reaffirmed his commitment to supporting the SAF and ensuring their needs are met as a way to honor the memory of the fallen 44. "I hope I can be of help to you in helping Marawi and in fighting all forms of threats to our nation," he said. Cayetano: Paghilom at pagbabago sa pag-alala sa SAF 44 Nanawagan si Senador Alan Peter Cayetano ng pagpapatawad, paghilom, at pagbabago sa papalapit na ika-10 anibersaryo ng sakripisyo ng SAF 44. Sa kanyang mensahe sa taunang New Year's Thanksgiving Lunch ng Philippine National Police-Special Action Force (PNP-SAF) sa Camp Bagong Diwa sa Lungsod ng Taguig nitong January 1, 2025, binigyang diin ni Cayetano ang kahalagahan ng pagpaparangal sa 44 na pulis na namatay sa operasyon sa Mamasapano noong January 25, 2015. "Sa January 25, I hope we continue to honor those who gave their lives and the survivors. We continue to honor y'ung nasaktan din sa kabilang side, but we [also] learn to heal and forgive," wika niya. "In healing and forgiveness, we have to learn to say, 'Hindi na dapat ito maulit,'" dagdag niya. Binanggit ni Cayetano na kailangan magsimula ang tunay na pagbabago sa ugat ng hidwaan. Ginamit niyang halimbawa ang mga komunidad sa Marawi na hanggang ngayon ay patuloy pa ring bumabangon matapos ang giyera noong 2017. "Marami pa ring lugar sa Marawi ang walang kuryente, walang tubig. Hanggang ngayon, y'ung mga nasabugan ng bahay, walang compensation," sabi ng senador. Ayon din sa senador, kahit na malalim ang nararamdamang emosyon ng bawat isa, kailangan magkaroon ng paghilom at pagpapatawad sa magkabilang panig. "I know masakit. I know you distinguish between the terrorist and the freedom fighters. Magkaiba y'un. Y'ung lumalaban lang for their own identity, y'ung mga kapatid nating Muslim, hindi terorista y'un," sabi niya. "Healing has to happen on both sides, and a component of healing is forgiveness," dagdag niya. Pinuri ni Cayetano ang dedikasyon ng SAF sa pagprotekta sa bansa at nagmungkahi ng pangmatagalang plano para sa modernisasyon ng SAF bilang paggalang sa kanilang patuloy na pagsusumikap. "Kung ang AFP may modernization plan na 20 years, baka y'un ang paraan para ma-honor natin ang PNP at SAF 44. Gumawa din tayo ng 10-year plan para sa SAF because in the end, you deserve to be recognized for all of your sacrifices," sabi ni Cayetano. Pinagtibay din ni Cayetano ang kanyang suporta sa SAF at ang pangako niyang matutugunan ang kanilang mga pangangailangan bilang paggalang sa alaala ng SAF 44. "I hope I can be of help to you in helping Marawi and in fighting all forms of threats to our nation," sabi niya.

