St. Albans Barracks // Aggravated Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

CASE#: 25A2000083

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jared Blair                             

STATION: St. Albans Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 01/03/2025   1724 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION:  Highland Ave, Richford

VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Jakob Lashomb                                           

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hardwick, Vt

 

VICTIM: VSP does not release the names of domestic assault victims

 

 

On 01/03/2025 at approximately 1724 hours Troopers from the St. Albans Barracks responded to a report of a domestic assault in Richford. The initial assault had occurred earlier in the day. Investigation by the Troopers revealed that Jakob Lashomb (22) had committed the offense of aggravated domestic assault. Jakob was taken into custody, transported to the St. Albans Barracks and processed.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: January 6th, 2025   at 1300 hours        

COURT: Franklin County Criminal Court

LODGED – YES   LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility

BAIL: Held Without

MUG SHOT: YES

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

