St. Albans Barracks // Aggravated Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A2000083

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jared Blair

STATION: St. Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 01/03/2025 1724 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Highland Ave, Richford

VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Jakob Lashomb

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hardwick, Vt

VICTIM: VSP does not release the names of domestic assault victims

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 01/03/2025 at approximately 1724 hours Troopers from the St. Albans Barracks responded to a report of a domestic assault in Richford. The initial assault had occurred earlier in the day. Investigation by the Troopers revealed that Jakob Lashomb (22) had committed the offense of aggravated domestic assault. Jakob was taken into custody, transported to the St. Albans Barracks and processed.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: January 6th, 2025 at 1300 hours

COURT: Franklin County Criminal Court

LODGED – YES LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility

BAIL: Held Without

MUG SHOT: YES

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.