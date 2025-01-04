St. Albans Barracks // Aggravated Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A2000083
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jared Blair
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 01/03/2025 1724 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Highland Ave, Richford
VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Jakob Lashomb
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hardwick, Vt
VICTIM: VSP does not release the names of domestic assault victims
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 01/03/2025 at approximately 1724 hours Troopers from the St. Albans Barracks responded to a report of a domestic assault in Richford. The initial assault had occurred earlier in the day. Investigation by the Troopers revealed that Jakob Lashomb (22) had committed the offense of aggravated domestic assault. Jakob was taken into custody, transported to the St. Albans Barracks and processed.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: January 6th, 2025 at 1300 hours
COURT: Franklin County Criminal Court
LODGED – YES LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility
BAIL: Held Without
MUG SHOT: YES
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
