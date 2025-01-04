When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: January 03, 2025 FDA Publish Date: January 03, 2025 Product Type: Animal & Veterinary

Pet Food Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential to be contaminated with Salmonella Company Name: Blue Ridge Beef Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

STATESVILLE, NC - January 3, 2025- Blue Ridge Beef is recalling 1,350 lbs. of their 2 1b log Kitten Mix Lot N25-0716 UPC 8542980013436 due to a contamination of Salmonella. (Lot numbers are stamped in the clips on the end of the chubs/bags).

Salmonella can affect animals eating the products and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products.

Healthy people infected with Salmonella should monitor themselves for some or all of the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. Rarely, Salmonella can result in more serious ailments, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms. Consumers exhibiting these signs after having contact with this product should contact their healthcare providers.

Pets with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever, and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian.

Due to a customer complaint of animal illness, a sample of the product was collected on 12/12/2024 by the Massachusetts Department of Agriculture Resources and tested by the Massachusetts State Public Health Laboratory. The sampled product tested positive for Salmonella.

On 01/03/2025 the firm was notified by the FDA that the product tested positive for Salmonella.

The products were distributed between July 18, 2024 to July 26, 2024. The product is packaged in clear plastic and sold primarily in retail stores located in the States of: Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania. Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York. Image of product below:

Products affected are:

Product Size UPC Lot Number Kitten Mix 2 1b 854298001436 N25-0716

Consumers who have purchased this product are urged to return to place of purchase or destroy the food in a way that children, pets, and wildlife cannot access. Do not sell or donate the recalled products. Do not feed the recalled product to pets or any other animals. Wash and sanitize pet food bowls, cups, and storage containers. Always ensure you wash and sanitize your hands after handling recalled food or any utensils that come in contact with recalled food. For more information contact blueridgebeefnc@yahoo.com or 704-873-2072.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the Food and Drug Administration.