Roving lane closures on Puʻunēnē Avenue for soil sample drilling

KAHULUI, Hawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users of potential traffic delays due to roving lane closures on Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500) on Friday, Jan. 10, for drilling of soil samples for the Puʻunēnē Avenue improvements project.

Alternating lanes in the southbound and northbound directions will be closed for the work between Wākea Avenue and Kūihelani Highway from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. One lane in each direction will always be open for through traffic.

The work is part of the design-build project to increase roadway safety and enhance freight and vehicle circulation by improving Puʻunēnē Avenue.

A large portion of the project will consist of widening Puʻunēnē Avenue from two to four lanes between Wākea Avenue and Kūihelani Highway to provide a four lane facility from Kahului to Wailea.

Please obey all signs and traffic controls and drive carefully around the workers.

