Justice Department Reaches Proposed Consent Decree with Fulton County, Georgia, and Fulton County Sheriff’s Office to Resolve Claims that Conditions Inside the Fulton County Jail Violate the Constitution and Other Federal Laws

Note: View Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke's remarks here.

The Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division and U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia announced today that the Department has entered into a court-enforceable agreement to resolve the Department’s findings that conditions of confinement at the Fulton County Jail (the Jail) in Georgia violate the 8th and 14th Amendments to the U.S. Constitution, Americans with Disabilities Act, and Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. Today, the Department filed a complaint and a proposed consent decree with Fulton County and the Fulton County Sheriff in federal court.

The proposed consent decree, which must still be approved by the court, would resolve the Department’s claims that that the Jail engages in a pattern or practice of violating the rights of people incarcerated there. Under the proposed consent decree, the Jail will, among other things:

Develop plans and policies to keep incarcerated people safe from violence;

Improve supervision and staffing;

Keep doors and locks in working order;

Require any use of force by staff comply with constitutional standards;

Take steps to protect incarcerated people at risk of suicide and to afford incarcerated people adequate medical and mental health care;

Develop and implement a comprehensive housekeeping plan and pest management system to keep the Jail clean, sanitary, and free of pests;

Stop housing vulnerable people in isolation when they are at substantial risk of self-harm or other negative mental health outcomes absent specific and significant protections; and

Facilitate the provision of adequate special education services to children with disabilities in the Jail.

The proposed consent decree provides for an independent monitor to assess the Jail’s implementation of the decree’s requirements. The monitor will issue public reports on the Jail’s progress every six months and members of the public can share information with the monitor regarding implementation of the decree and Jail conditions.

“This proposed consent decree is a critical step toward correcting the dangerous and dehumanizing conditions that have persisted in the Fulton County Jail for far too long,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. “When the Department announced findings from our investigation of the Fulton County Jail in November, we called on the County and Sheriff’s Office to remedy the troubling pattern of unsanitary living conditions, brutal physical attacks, and other dangerous issues at the Jail. We are encouraged that local officials have agreed to a plan that will begin to address the inhumane, unconstitutional conditions that were reflected in Lashawn Thompson’s horrific death.”

“Our findings regarding the Fulton County Jail identified serious and life-threatening violations of the Constitution and other laws,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division. “Detention in the Fulton County Jail amounted to a death sentence for dozens of people who have been murdered or who died as a result of inhumane conditions inside the facility. The proposed consent decree includes strong remedial provisions, an independent monitor and other remedies that make it a model for addressing these kinds of violations in jails and prisons across the nation. If fully implemented, this consent decree and its comprehensive remedies should reduce violence and unnecessary force; increase the quality of medical and mental health care; reduce the use of unnecessary isolation, particularly for people with mental illness and 17-year-old children; and afford children with disabilities the education to which they are entitled. We thank the County and Sheriff for working with the Justice Department on these long overdue reforms.”

“Our report from an investigation of Fulton County and the Fulton County Jail concluded that the Constitutional rights of incarcerated persons are being violated,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan for the Northern District of Georgia. “The proposed consent decree serves as a cooperative measure to address the grievous pattern of inhumane — and frequently violent — treatment of people in custody, along with the filthy and unsanitary living conditions they endure while awaiting formal charges or trials at the Fulton County Jail. This office is deeply invested in the well-being of all our residents, and we are hopeful that the systemic deficiencies revealed by our report will be remedied through the implementation of the requirements outlined in the decree, along with regular oversight of the progress of Fulton County and the Fulton County Jail, as overseen by an independent monitor.”

The Justice Department initiated its investigation of the Fulton County Jail in July 2023. The Department’s investigation proceeded under the Civil Rights of Institutionalized Persons Act (CRIPA), Americans with Disabilities Act, and Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994, which prohibits law enforcement officers from engaging in a pattern or practice of conduct that deprives people of rights protected by the Constitution or federal law. These statutes authorize the Attorney General to file a lawsuit in federal court to seek court-ordered remedies to eliminate a pattern or practice of unlawful conduct. The Department provided Fulton County and the Fulton County Sheriff with written notice of its findings, along with the supporting facts for its findings, and the minimum remedial measures necessary to address the violations found. The proposed consent decree seeks to address and resolve those violations.

The Civil Rights Division continues to prioritize unconstitutional conditions and violations of federal law in correctional and juvenile justice facilities. It opened new investigations into prisons and jails in Tennessee, California , South Carolina, and juvenile justice facilities across Kentucky. The division also issued findings in its investigations of Mississippi prisons, Texas juvenile justice system’s facilities, the Georgia Department of Corrections, and San Luis Obispo County, California, Jail. The division entered into agreements, including consent decrees, regarding the Cumberland County, New Jersey, Jail, the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women in New Jersey, the Broad River Road Complex in South Carolina, the Manson Youth Institution in Connecticut, and the Massachusetts Department of Correction. The division is also litigating matters related to the constitutionality of conditions in Alabama’s prisons for men and the incarceration of people beyond their release dates in Louisiana prisons.

For more information about the Civil Rights Division and its Special Litigation Section, please visit www.justice.gov/crt/special-litigation-section. You can also report civil rights violations by completing the complaint form available at civilrights.justice.gov/. To provide information related to the Department’s investigation of the Fulton County Jail, please call 1-888-473-4092 or email the investigation team at FultonCountyJail@usdoj.gov.