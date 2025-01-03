FW: Route 125 down to 1 lane

Roadway is now back open Dana Burke Emergency Communications Dispatcher I Vermont State Police 1330 Westminster Heights Road Westminster, VT 05158 (802) 722-4600 From: Burke, Dana via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>

Sent: Friday, January 3, 2025 6:10 PM

To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>

Subject: Route 125 down to 1 lane EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender. State of Vermont Department of Public Safety Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification Vt Route 125 in Cornwall is reduced to one lane in the area of Cider Mill rd due to a MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH. This incident is expected to last UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.