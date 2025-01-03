Suspect Sought in Georgia Avenue Armed Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the community’s assistance in locating a suspect involved in an armed robbery in Northwest.

On Wednesday, January 1, 2025, at approximately 10:15 p.m., the suspect entered an establishment in the 3500 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded property from the employee. The employee complied and the suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/DaAVUalKdFU

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25000508

###