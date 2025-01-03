London, UK, Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CRYPTOKEYING, one of the Bitcoin mining companies and Bitcoin holders, made a large purchase, purchasing 1537 BTC worth $146 million.

Cryptokeying is a leading global cloud mining platform, legally established in the UK since 2018, driving transformative technological impact with expertise in data and cloud mining solutions.





About CryptoKeying and Bitcoin Accumulation

In order to gain a competitive advantage in today's evolving world, Cryptokeying cloud mining service providers are investing heavily in expanding their computing and storage infrastructure mining facilities to extract, process and gain insights from data, their most valuable asset. Obviously, companies that can establish advantages in effective and efficient data acquisition, processing and governance will have an advantage over other cloud mining companies. ——The company continues to accumulate and purchase 1537BTC worth $146 million, and its total holdings are currently 21587BTC, worth approximately $2.054 billion.

Platform advantages:

⦁ Get a $10 instant bonus upon registration ($0.6 for daily check-ins).

⦁High profit levels and daily payouts.

⦁No other service fees or management fees.

⦁The platform uses a variety of cryptocurrencies (such as DOGE, XRP, BTC, ETH, SOL, USDC, USDT, BCH, etc.) for settlement

⦁The company's affiliate program allows you to refer your friends and get up to $20,000 in referral bonuses.

⦁McAfee® security. Cloudflare® security. 100% uptime guarantee and excellent 24/7 human technical online support.

Step 1: Register an account

In this example, we choose cryptokeying as our cloud mining provider. Go to the provider of your choice and sign up to create a new account. Cryptokeying provides a simple registration process, and all you need to participate is to enter your email address and create an account. After registration, users can start mining Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies immediately.

Step 2: Buy a mining contract

Currently, cryptokeying also offers a variety of mining contract options, such as $100, $500, and $1,000 contracts, each with a unique ROI and a specific contract period.

You can get more passive income by participating in the following contracts:

⦁【Experience Contract】: Investment amount: $100, total net profit: $100 + $6.6.

⦁【WhatsMiner M30S+】: Investment amount: $500, total net profit: $500 + $36.6.

⦁【Bitcoin Miner S19k Pro】: Investment amount: $1,000, total net profit: $1,000 + $183.4.

⦁【WhatsMiner M66S】: Investment amount: $5,000, total net profit: $5,000 + $2,142.

⦁【WhatsMiner M63S+】: Investment amount: $8,000, total net profit: $8,000 + $5,409.

⦁【Mining Box 40ft】: Investment amount: $3,0000, total net profit: $3,0000 + $30030.

(For more new contracts, visit the official website of the cryptokeying platform: cryptokeying.com )

You can get the profit the next day after purchasing the contract. When the profit reaches $100, you can choose to withdraw to your crypto wallet or continue to buy other contracts.

Affiliate Program

Now, cryptokeying has also launched an affiliate program, a platform where you can make money by recommending websites to others. You can start making money even if you don't invest. After inviting a certain number of active referrals, you will receive a monthly salary of up to $20,000. The number of referrals is unlimited, and your earning potential is also unlimited!

Summary:

If you are looking for a way to increase passive income, cloud mining is a good way. If used properly, these opportunities can help you grow your cryptocurrency wealth in "autopilot" mode with minimal time investment. At the very least, they should take less time than any type of active trading. Passive income is the goal of every investor and trader, and with cryptokeying, maximizing your passive income potential is easier than ever.

For more details, visit the official website of the platform: https://cryptokeying.com/



Company email: info@cryptokeying.com





Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involves risk. There is potential for loss of funds. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.



Hamilton Linda Advertising Agent CRYPTO KEY LIMITED info at cryptokeying.com

Legal Disclaimer:

