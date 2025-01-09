YB Marketing Announces Strategic Acquisition of encite branding + marketing + creative

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- YB Marketing , a team of dedicated marketing professionals and providers of specialized services based in San Jose, California, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire encite branding + marketing + creative , a full-service marketing and advertising agency with offices in Denver and Chicago committed to building great brands and strategic marketing plans.The strategic acquisition of encite accelerates YB Marketing’s efforts to expand its offerings and grow its portfolio while extending its reputation as a digital marketing leader in the industry — all to further enhance client experience and create value. encite brings a attractive client portfolio that spans industries from corporate events to education to insurance and everything in between.“The acquisition adds a level of branding and video production expertise to our organization — and we are always trying to dig deeper into the kind of knowledge that can move the needle for our clients,” said YB Marketing Owner & President Kevin Dean. “Adding encite’s clients to our own already strong and diversified portfolio will further drive our growth strategy — building new capabilities and achieving meaningful synergies that will increase value for both of our client lists.”####About YB Marketing:YB Marketing is a leading digital marketing agency specializing in helping businesses attract and retain customers through innovative marketing strategies. With a team of experts dedicated to delivering results, YB Marketing is committed to helping businesses succeed in the digital age.

