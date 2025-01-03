When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: January 03, 2025 FDA Publish Date: January 03, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Cheese/Cheese Product

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes Company Name: Abbey Specialty Foods Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

Abbey Specialty Foods of Fairfield, NJ is recalling Wicklow Gold Cheddar Nettle & Chive 5.2 oz product and Wicklow Gold Cheddar Tomato & Herb 5.2 oz product because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Item# Description Batch# Lot# Sell by Date UPC GTIN 28472 Wicklow Gold Cheddar Nettle & Chive 8/5.2 oz 24192 1113880 6/2/2025 797776045730 73585016606300 28473 Wicklow Gold Cheddar Tomato & Herb 8/5.2 oz 24175 1113881 6/2/2025 797776045778 73585017737300

The only products being recalled are those on the table above. Below are product images.

You can identify these by reviewing batch number, UPC and by sell by date on the back label of the product. These products had limited distribution in the United States and were sold in these states MA, ME, NH, OH, CO. The few distributors and retailers that received the product have been informed of this possible health risk and have removed the products from their shelves.

To date, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse health events due to the consumption of these products.

The recall was initiated after our supplier, Wicklow Farmhouse Cheese LTD. notified Abbey Specialty Foods they were recalling these products due to potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

Consumers that have any of the recalled products listed in the table above should refrain from consuming them and return them to their place of purchase for a full refund or dispose of the products.

Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Abbey Specialty Foods at 862-210-8150 Monday-Friday 9am-5pm Eastern Time or email info@abbeyspeciatly.com.

This recall is being conducted in coordination with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.