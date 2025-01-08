K-12 Grant Helps Schools Support At-Risk Students

This grant will make it easier for school districts to better support their most vulnerable students.

New three-year program is tailored to school district officials combatting student homelessness and other barriers to academic success

With this grant, TransAct aims to remove financial barriers and equip educators with the tools they need to support every student, regardless of circumstance.” — Nate Brogan, chief executive officer at TransAct

LYNNWOOD, WA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TransAct, a leader in operational and compliance software for the education sector, today announced the Accelerating Impact Grant for At-Risk Student Support, a groundbreaking initiative designed to assist school districts in addressing the needs of McKinney-Vento eligible and other at-risk student populations. Through this program, three selected school districts will receive a three-year grant, providing Student Support Tracker software and comprehensive support at no cost.This innovative software solution provides school staff who support McKinney-Vento eligible students with a single, access-controlled, digital case management tool for managing process referrals and requests, tracking case notes and services provided, and sending notifications to key student stakeholders when events occur in a student’s life. The platform is used throughout the country and is based on findings from TransAct’s widely recognized Nationwide McKinney-Vento Study, now in its third year.Providing a three-year grant to Student Support Tracker reinforces TransAct's commitment to creating equitable opportunities for all students, especially those facing homelessness or other significant barriers to academic success.“At TransAct, we understand the challenges school districts face in providing timely and effective interventions for at-risk students,” said Nate Brogan, CEO at TransAct. “With this grant, we aim to remove financial barriers and equip educators with the tools they need to support every student, regardless of circumstance.”The Accelerating Impact Grant for At-Risk Student Support is now open for applications. The deadline for submissions is Monday, March 10, 2025. Any public school district may apply and will be selected based on their demonstrated need, commitment to student support, and potential impact of the software.To learn more about the grant and apply, visit https://www.transact.com/at-risk-student-support-grant-2025 About TransActFor 30 years, TransAct Communications has dedicated itself to providing educational institutions with software solutions that help streamline their operations and improve compliance. More than 30 State Departments of Education and 3,000+ school districts across the country use TransAct software to reduce operational complexity, more efficiently meet state and federal requirements, improve campus-wide communication, enhance board performance and more safely and effectively serve their students. For more information about TransAct, visit transact.com.

