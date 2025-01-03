Judge grants temporary injunction against California's social media notification law

(Subscription required) A federal judge in San Jose on Thursday afternoon temporarily enjoined enforcement of a state law that would bar social media companies from sending unsolicited notifications to minors without the consent of a parent or guardian to go into effect.

