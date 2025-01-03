Submit Release
News Search

There were 781 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,420 in the last 365 days.

Judge grants temporary injunction against California's social media notification law

(Subscription required) A federal judge in San Jose on Thursday afternoon temporarily enjoined enforcement of a state law that would bar social media companies from sending unsolicited notifications to minors without the consent of a parent or guardian to go into effect.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Judge grants temporary injunction against California's social media notification law

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more