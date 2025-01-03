Brookfield Infrastructure to Host Fourth Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will hold its fourth quarter 2024 conference call and webcast on Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. (ET).

Results will be released that morning before 7:00 a.m. (ET) and will be available on our website at https://bip.brookfield.com.

Participants can join by conference call or webcast.

Conference Call

Please pre-register at: BIP2024Q4ConferenceCall

Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number and unique PIN. This process will bypass the operator and avoid the queue.





Webcast

Please join and register at: BIP2024Q4Webcast





About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data sectors across the Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe. We are focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate predictable and stable cash flows. Investors can access its portfolio either through Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP; TSX: BIP.UN), a Bermuda-based limited partnership, or Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BIPC), a Canadian corporation. Further information is available at https://bip.brookfield.com.

Brookfield Infrastructure is the flagship listed infrastructure company of Brookfield Asset Management, a global alternative asset manager with over $1 trillion of assets under management. For more information, go to https://brookfield.com.

Contact Information

Media

Simon Maine

Managing Director,

Corporate Communications

Tel: +44 739 890-9278

Email: simon.maine@brookfield.com Investor Relations

Stephen Fukuda

Senior Vice President,

Corporate Development & Investor Relations

Tel: +1 (416) 956-5129

Email: stephen.fukuda@brookfield.com

