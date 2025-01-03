STN: BL 125555

Proper Name: Antihemophilic Factor (Recombinant)

Tradename: NUWIQ

Manufacturer: Octapharma USA, Inc.

Indication: Indicated in adults and children with Hemophilia A for: On-demand treatment and control of bleeding episodes Perioperative management of bleeding Routine prophylaxis to reduce the frequency of bleeding episodes

Product Information Supporting Documents Content current as of: 01/03/2025



