STN: BL 125555
Proper Name: Antihemophilic Factor (Recombinant)
Tradename: NUWIQ
Manufacturer: Octapharma USA, Inc.
Indication:

  • Indicated in adults and children with Hemophilia A for:
    • On-demand treatment and control of bleeding episodes
    • Perioperative management of bleeding
    • Routine prophylaxis to reduce the frequency of bleeding episodes

