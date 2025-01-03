Submit Release
News Search

There were 764 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,401 in the last 365 days.

Mulvihill Enhanced Split Preferred Share Etf Declares Monthly Distribution

TORONTO, Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: SPFD) Mulvihill Enhanced Split Preferred Share ETF has declared a monthly cash distribution in the amount of $0.08333 per unit, payable on February 7, 2025 to unitholders of record on January 31, 2025.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172, email at info@mulvihill.com or visit www.mulvihill.com.

John Germain, Senior VP & CFO Mulvihill Capital Management Inc.
121 King Street West
Suite 2600
Toronto, Ontario, M5H 3T9
   

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. There are risks involved with investing in ETFs. Please read the prospectus for a complete description of risks relevant to ETFs. Investors may incur customary brokerage commissions in buying or selling ETFs.


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Mulvihill Enhanced Split Preferred Share Etf Declares Monthly Distribution

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more