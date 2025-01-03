Mulvihill Canadian Bank Enhanced Yield ETF Declares Monthly Distribution

TORONTO, Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: CBNK) Mulvihill Canadian Bank Enhanced Yield ETF has declared a monthly cash distribution in the amount of $0.058333 per unit, payable on February 7, 2025 to unitholders of record on January 31, 2025.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172, email at info@mulvihill.com or visit www.mulvihill.com.

John Germain, Senior Vice-President & CFO Mulvihill Capital Management Inc.

121 King Street West

Suite 2600

Toronto, Ontario, M5H 3T9

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

