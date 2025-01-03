Premium Global Income Split Corp. Declares Monthly Distribution

TORONTO, Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: PGIC; PGIC.PR.A) Premium Global Income Split Corp. has declared monthly distributions payable on January 31, 2025 to shareholders of record on January 15, 2025 in the following amounts per share:

Sh are Class Ticker Amount Per Share Class A Shares PGIC $0.08000 Preferred Shares PGIC.PR.A $0.06250

To the extent that any portions of the distributions are ordinary taxable dividends and not capital gain dividends, they are eligible dividends.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172, email at info@mulvihill.com or visit www.mulvihill.com .

John Germain, Senior Vice-President & CFO Mulvihill Capital Management Inc.

121 King Street West Suite 2600

Toronto, Ontario M5H 3T9

